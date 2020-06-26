SNEEDVILLE — A company recently donated some laptop computers to the office of First District U.S. Congressman Phil Roe and the Congressman’s office, in turn donated them to the Hancock County School System. Pictured are Daryl Brady, Field Representative for Congressman Roe, Tim Goan, and Roe’s District Director Bill Darden.
