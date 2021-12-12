Jewelry in the form of a ring is often how the wedding planning begins.
But don’t forget your other accessories in all the details for planning your big day. Here are the biggest trends in bridal jewelry for this year.
Drop Earrings
Go big or go home when it comes wedding day earbobs. Bridal stylist Micaela Erlanger told The Zoe Report that maybe it’s because we’ve all been Zooming for a year, but big, bold earrings are where it’s at this season.
“Every dress requires earrings. You’re not going to go with bare earlobes,” Erlanger said. Consider classics like diamonds, pears and blingy beads in long, trailing tiers.
Affordable Pieces
Wedding jewelry doesn’t have to break the bank, either. Budget-friendly costume jewelry offers pieces that brides don’t have to worry about in all the worrying about practically everything else. Costume pieces are also pandemic friendly, Erlanger says.
“Social distancing is still very much a thing right now, and as a result, we’re seeing this trend of people doing a small celebration followed by plans for a larger party the following year. That’s where we’re seeing a lot of fun costume jewelry come into the mix.”
Go Luxe
The other side of that argument, of course, is that smaller celebrations can be more luxe.
“Because couples have had to downsize their plans, there’s this movement of people who are taking the money that would’ve gone towards that big wedding and putting into that piece, whether it’s the engagement ring or the pair of earrings,” Erlanger said. “It’s really about making sure you can get more mileage out of pieces. That’s what modern couples are looking for.”
Hair Accessories
Jewelry is also making its way into wedding day hairdos. Brooches, antique necklaces and other pieces are now the brides crowning glory.
Don’t have a diamond rope laying around? Look for embellished combs, barrettes and bun holders to bring a dash of sparkle to your wedding ’do.
Ethically Sourced Materials
Most of us have had enough of conflict, and that includes in our jewelry. Today’s brides, Erlanger says, are concerned about the source of their jewelry pieces. Look for sustainable lab-grown diamonds or stones that are sourced from conflict-free mines.