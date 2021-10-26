A Surgoinsville woman who was on the verge of turning her troubled life around was killed early Monday morning in a traffic accident near Knoxville where she was recovering from addiction in a drug rehab program.
During Monday’s County Commission meeting Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross asked the public to remember the family of 34-year-old Lahonna Dawn Charles in their prayers.
Charles was a passenger in a van taking residents of the rehab facility to work when the van crashed at the I-75N exit in Clinton early Monday morning.
Police said a 2001 Ford Van was attempting to merge onto the I-75N ramp when it rolled over on its top.
There were eight total passengers in the van. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Cory Caldwell, was the only other person killed in the crash.
Ross had placed Charles in his Recovery Court program as a result of multiple drug related arrests. At the time of her death she was clean and employed.
“She was doing well,” Ross said.