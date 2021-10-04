The Chiefs held Crockett to only 7 offensive points in the first quarter Friday night, but a handful of Cherokee turnovers allowed the Pioneers to ultimately walk away with a 45-0 victory.
Cherokee used four quarterbacks during the game due to injuries, with starter Micah Jones getting injured in the first series. Will Price, Joey Henley, and Brayden Collins also played quarterback for the Chiefs.
“The injuries were detrimental,” Coach Josh Hensley said. “I felt like some of the guys put their best foot forward and grinded. We’re just going to have to get back to practice, get back to work and find a way to win next week.”
Coach Hayden Chandley was pleased with the Pioneers’ performance. “Defensively, I thought we played pretty well,” Chandler said. “It was unfortunate that their quarterback went down in the first drive. It really changed what they were going to do offensively, to spread it out and throw it everywhere, they weren’t able to do that. I’m really proud of our guys who adjusted after that second drive where Cherokee got into the red zone. Hats off to the defense who played exceptionally well.”
Crockett advances after their win with a 3-0 record in Region 1-5A. They will play West Ridge next week. The Chiefs will travel to play West Greene next week.
All photos by Bobby Vaughan