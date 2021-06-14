The Local Artists' Gallery is pleased to announce that Ashley Ribbe is The Artist of the Month for June 2021.
Ashley will have a Meet and Greet at the Gallery, which is located at 124 East Main Street in Rogersville, on June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Please come out and join her and meet some of your Local Artists. The event is free and there will be refreshments.
Ashley grew up in Rogersville, and, in 2005, decided to join the Local Artists' Gallery after noticing the Gallery windows and the displayed art when she was in town. She was painting and knitting at home and decided to pursue a spot with the Gallery.
Over the past 16 years, Ashley has perfected her knitting skills and grown tremendously as a painter. Her primary medium choice is acrylics. Her work is on display in the Gallery window this entire month, and her other beautiful pieces can be found inside. Please join us on June 18 and meet Ashley and some of your other local artists.