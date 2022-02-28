It sounded like a wrecking ball hit 85-year-old Dean Myers’ home Thursday afternoon and he knew he and his wheelchair bound son Durwin needed to get out of there quick.
Within 10-15 minutes of their escape, the three story house collapsed with everything they own inside. Myers told the Review Friday that in the blink of an eye a lifetime worth of possessions were lost.
But, they still had their lives, and their dog who also escaped to safety.
The house collapsed during heavy rain Thursday on Grassy Valley Road in the Whitesburg community in far western Hawkins County. Myers cares for his 55-year-old Durwin, who is paralyzed.
“Me and my son were sitting in the living room watching TV and I heard a big noise outside,” Myers told the Review. “I stepped outside to see, and I saw the house was coming apart at the door, and I went back in and told my son, we better get the hell out of here.”
Myers added, “My son is in a wheelchair. I didn’t have an electric wheelchair. It’s just one you push. I backed him out the door and down the steep hill. I held on to him until I got him to where it was level, and then I got him in the truck. Within 10 minutes the whole house went down. There wasn’t anything I could do but pray it didn’t get us.”
The house was three stories with 10 bedrooms and 23 rooms total. Myers built it in 2001 to accommodate his big family. Since then his wife passed away and all of his children moved out on their own except for Durwin.
Myers can only assume the rushing water caused the collapse.
“It sounded like one these big wrecking balls hit the carport,” Myers said. “It looked like a river coming off the hill. That’s the first time it’s ever done that. We’ve had rain before, but never where it came gushing down like that before. The water didn’t have no place to go. It filled up the gully, the side roads, and the water didn’t have no other place to go that right down on my house.”
Myers added, “The two top floors fell to the bottom floor. Everything I own for 70 years is in there. You can’t get in there to get it out. You go up there now and you still hear it cracking and popping. It’s still going to collapse more before it’s over with.”
The Red Cross provided Myers and his son with a $515 debit card to get a motel room Thursday night, as well as to purchase some clothes and other necessities.
As of Friday he was staying with a grandson, but he was looking for an apartment to rent.
Everything Myers owns is trapped in his collapsed home and he doesn’t know what condition it’s in or how he will be able to get it out.
“I don’t know if I’ll be able to salvage anything,” Myers said. “There’s a bedroom suit in there I’ve had for years and years, and I’d hate to lose it. That was my wife’s. There’s 10 bedrooms and I’ve got a bedroom suit in every room. I’d like to save some of it if I could. It’s about flat now, so there wouldn’t be much I could save probably.”
Myers said he and Durwin escaped only with the clothes on their backs. All they have now is what they were able to buy with the Red Cross debit card.
His son Raymond Myers has a building at 1218 Violet Street in Morristown. Anyone who would like to donate furniture or clothes to Dean and Durwin can call Raymond at (423) 621-1358 and set up a time to meet him at the Violet Street building.
What Myers really needs, however, is an affordable apartment where he, Durwin, and their dog can live while they figure out what can be done with their collapsed home.
Raymond asked that anyone with a lead on a decent apartment, preferably within a 50 mile radius of the Hawkins County and Morristown area, call him at the above listed number.
“He just had to jump up and get out, so he couldn’t grab anything,” Raymond said. “I guess they just need the basics. Clothes, shoes, and if they find a place to live some furniture would be great. Right now we’re just trying to find a place to rent and it’s hard. You can’t find anything. If someone knows of a place big enough for two men and a small dog, that’s the best help he could get right now. Right now we’re just trying to find a place for them to stay day-to-day. We’re just glad they got out and nobody got hurt.”