Attorney fees continue to add up for Mount Carmel, as citizen Brenda Parker filed a second ethics complaint against town officials in early April.
The estimated total attorney fees for all complaints investigated so far is around $16,000. However, neither the investigation into Parker’s latest complaint nor the investigation into former Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton’s complaint have been concluded.
Parker’s original complaint was filed on Sept. 20, 2021 against former City Manager Mike Housewright over the removal of a streetlight. It was the first of a slew of ethics complaints filed in the fall of 2021 against Housewright, Mayor Pat Stilwell, former City Attorney John Pevy, and members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Within her initial complaint, Parker alleged that Housewright had the streetlight near her home removed “at a time of great hardship on us,” as her late husband was under hospice care at the time.
The light was initially installed in 1988, and Parker has maintained that the town paid for the light until it was removed in September of 2020. Parker notes in her complaint that she had previously seen bears on her property and wanted the light to remain for this reason.
She alleged that Housewright told her that the light was removed because Emily Wood (Mount Carmel CMFO and acting City Manager following Housewright’s resignation), who lives across the street from Parker, wanted the light removed.
When Housewright told her that the town would no longer be footing the bill for the light, Parker called AEP (Appalachian Electric Power) to have it replaced. She has since paid $10 per month for the use of the light.
Wood told the Review that Parker’s newest complaint is essentially a duplicate of the original complaint. However, this newest complaint is leveled against Wood instead of Housewright.
Investigation finds Housewright at no fault
The investigation into Parker’s initial complaint was concluded in January of 2022 and found Housewright at no fault.
In fact, the investigating attorney, Benjamin Lauderback of Knoxville, noted in the conclusion of his report that he found Housewright’s justifications for his actions to have been “reasonable, lawful, legitimate and within the confines of his role and responsibilities as Town Manager.”
He went on to specifically note that Parker “had not reviewed the town’s ethics code before she filed her complaint” and “she still had not reviewed it when we spoke.”
Lauderback also noted in his report that he investigated whether or not Wood received “special treatment” in this matter because of her employment with the town.
“It would be easy to say the light was removed only because she was a town employee, but no one provided me with evidence of this,” the report reads.
Come talk to us
During the April 28 BMA meeting, Stilwell read from a bill for one month of Lauderback’s time working on the various complaints. Just between March 4 and April 5 of 2020, the town incurred a bill of $1,761 for these investigations, as Lauderback’s hourly rate is $275.
She urged citizens to voice their concerns to members of the BMA first and “try to work it out” before lodging a costly ethics complaint.