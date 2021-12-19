May I encourage you today by saying Christmas is a time for miracles.
Up until recent history when we lived more simply in America, at a time when gifts might have been an apple and an orange and a few sticks of peppermint candy, people were more conscious that miracles were seen with much more frequency at Christmas.
Many would argue that December 25th is derived from a pagan holiday and that Jesus wasn’t really born on that day. .
Cancel Culture have always tried to minimize Jesus, the Savior of the World, and maximize St. Nicholas who would roll over in his grave to see what America has done with his name.
But being in ministry, I especially notice, there seems to be a special presence of the Spirit of God on the earth during Christmas. Unloving people begin this time of year to show acts of love. Uncaring people begin to demonstrate ways they care and ungiving people begin to open their purses to give to organizations that serve others. Think about this, only God can touch hearts across a nation and around the world like this.
We might not have the day right, granted, but I believe all Heaven endorses and celebrates the birth of the Christ Child along with those of us here on earth. If there is ever sadness in Heaven, it’s because we here are in such need and miss our opportunities.
Christmas should birth an expectancy for those of us who still focus on Christmas being the birth of Jesus. We love to drive by the manger scenes, but Jesus is no longer in a manger, but is seated at the right hand of the Father, where He makes intercession for all of us who still bow our knee and offer Him our praise and petition.
Whoever you are out there, both from history and experience in ministry, I’ve witnessed this to be a season of miracles. After the devastation of COVID and current political decisions causing unprecedented unrest in our nation, can we gather this Christmas Eve and Christmas around the desperate need of healing in our nation.
What local family doesn’t need a miracle for someone in your family who has been trapped by the addictive trappings of drugs? What family doesn’t have family members suffering diseases, some of us older folks never heard the name of, when we grew up?
Some readers, today need financial miracles and a few have businesses struggling due to COVID restrictions.
Others reading today simply need a loving Father to hold on to you as you experience your first Christmas without a spouse or family member.
Whether our needs are for physical healings or relational healings, cannot we come together in our respective houses of worship this year asking for this great God in Heaven to extend His mercy and miracles over each of us and our families this Christmas? Paul wrote in Romans 8, This Great God, “that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him freely give us all things.”
I for one, would tell you, I will give up any gift anyone could offer me, for heaven to answer a few of my prayers for people I love who desperately are in need of a miracle this Christmas.
As we approach this great Majestic King, we must not forget His royalty. There is a protocol in approaching a King and that is to bring gifts. We might ask, what have we got worthy of a King?
That’s a good question, but Bible scholars agree that God accepts our praise and worship as a gift and He accepts us giving to others as a gift. Of One Accord Ministry is founded on Matthew 25:40 that states insomuch as you have given to the least of these, Jesus says we have given to Him.
Position yourself for your miracle this year. Go to bed and get up thanking God ahead of time for your greatest miracle to happen in your life. The angel told Mary and would say to each of you today, “with God, nothing is impossible.”