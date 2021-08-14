ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County deputies made two arrests last week after a man who was out on bail on a Mississippi murder charge allegedly delivered 140 grams of meth to a Mooresburg residence.
Walter Bernard “Dutch Gravy” Jones, 45, of Jackson, Miss., is accused of a fatal motel shooting that occurred in August of 2020 in Jackson.
On Aug. 11, the HCSO received a report that a Mississippi man driving a white GMC Terrain would be delivering meth to Rodney Carl Johnson at 9271 Highway 11-W Lot 8, Mooresburg.
Detective Zachary England stated in his report that deputies placed that residence under surveillance, and observed the described vehicle arrive around 12:30 a.m.
The driver, who was later identified as Jones, stayed at the residence for about five minutes, and then left, traveling west on 11-W.
Deputies observed Jones cross the center divider line three times before conducting a traffic stop at the Poor Valley bridge, England said. Upon speaking to Jones deputies detected the odor of marijuana and allegedly located two grams of marijuana after searching the vehicle.
Narcotics Unit deputies then went to Johnson’s residence where Johnson reportedly stated that Jones had just delivered 140 grams of meth in exchange for $2,000. Johnson then retrieved the meth from a soft drink box in his refrigerator.
Johnson, 45, was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Jones was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, no drivers license and driving left of center.
Both were being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bad pending arrangement Monday in Sessions Court.
Red light violation results in meth trafficking arrest
Bradley Justin Wallen, 41, 1764 Whispering Hills Drive, Kingsport, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traveling in possession of more than a half gram of meth following an early morning traffic stop in Allandale for a red light violation.
Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that after conducting a traffic stop at 11-W and Netherland Inn Road he observed Wallen to be “very nervous and couldn’t stop moving around.”
Wallen stated he didn’t have anything illegal in the vehicle, but a female passenger told Hutchins that Wallen gave her a cigarette pack to hold which was found to contain a baggie with 14.6 grams of meth.
Stolen Mooresburg boat recovered in Virginia
Jerry Lee Deirth, 59, 577 Big Branch Road, St. Charles, Va., was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with theft over $2,500 after Lee County, Va. duties found a stolen boat at his residence.
On June 20 a Mooresburg man reported to the HCSO that a boat and motor had been stolen from his residence on Highway 11-W. Surveillance video showed a Jeep Grand Cherokee arrive at the residence, hook up a Vateau jon boat, and leave the area.
Detective Michael Lipe stated in his report that the vehicle registration was visible on video and came back to Deirth. The HCSO then contacted Lee County deputies who located the boat at Deirth’s residence.
Man allegedly forced his way into home
Claude Thomas Munsey, 24, of Morristown, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with aggravated burglary after a Bulls Gap woman claimed he forced his way into her residence.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Godsey stated in his report that around 5:42 a.m. he responded to a report of a vehicle accident on Hill Avenue were he found a Ford Edge registered to Munsey in the woods. Central dispatch then informed Godsey that Munsey was at a residence on North Main Street were the resident “had the suspect down on the ground”.
The resident stated that someone knocked on her door and she thought it was one of her children. Godsey reported that when she answered the door Munsey pushed the door, hitting her in the face, and tried to force his way in. A witness confirmed the woman’s story, Godsey added.
Deputy finds pills, Ohio fugitive during traffic stop
Laken Michelle Lee, 30, 914 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with three counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and light law violation as a result of a late night traffic stop on 11-W in Church Hill.
Deputy Billy Begley stated in his report he discovered Lee’s passenger, Brandon Scott Falin, 33, 455 W. Sullivan Street Kingsport, was wanted in Marion County, Ohio on a firearm charge. After Falin was arrested Lee consented to a search of her vehicle, Begley reported.
Begley further reported that during the vehicle search he located 20 Methylphenidate Hydrochloride pills, 46.5 Gabapentin, and one Clonazeam, as well as two straws with residue.
Babysitting dispute ends with gun threats
Austin Michael Myers, 22, 225 Lautner Road, Bulls Gap, was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at family members and threatened to kill them.
Deputy Jesse Harrell stated in his report that Myers got into an argument with two brothers and a brother’s fiancé after he was told he couldn’t baby-sit his nephew. According to victim reports, Myers pointed a gun at one brother who tried to wrestle the gun away.
At one point the victims though the gun was put away, but they stated that Myers later pointed the gun at one brother and state “I’m going to kill you”. The victims stated Myers then pointed the gun at the other brother and fiancé and again stated, “I’m going to kill you.” The couple then wrestled for the gun again before Harrell arrived.
Sealed indictment warrant served for assault
Kristopher Gregory Lawson, 23, 110 Carpenter Farm Circle, Mooresburg, was arrested Aug. 7 on an outstanding Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant from April 19 for aggravated assault.
The indictment states that on July 7, 2020 Lawson committed aggravated assault by knowing causing Shawn Collins to reasonably fear imminent bodily injury by using or displaying a handgun.
Lawson was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $2,500 and and is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Aug. 31.