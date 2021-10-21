The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association initiated an “Elected Officials Fire Training Course” via ZOOM in September featuring internationally recognized fire service leaders.
The idea for the training session was to assist elected officials in making decisions relative to public safety. Several questions about personal protective equipment were generated from discussions and presentations before the AD Hoc Committee currently chaired by Mark DeWitte.
The first session was held Sept. 28 and focused on the personal protective equipment used by firefighters. Personal protective equipment, or PPE as it is often called consists of a helmet, hood, coat, gloves, pants and boots and a self-contained breathing apparatus.
Participants in the September session included County Commissioners Keith Gibson and Mike Herrell along with several local fire officers. A couple of County Commissioners who were unable to attend the training watched the program later on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByCc3dhuh9Q
The second “Elected Officials Fire Training Course” session was held Oct. 5 which was a continuation of the Sept. 28 presentation and will soon be posted on YouTube.
The Association plans to publish a schedule of training sessions specifically designed for elected officials in the near future. There will be live “hands on” practical sessions as well as ZOOM meeting sessions with local and national fire service leaders as subject matter experts.