There’s a new spa on the outskirts of town. Go past where the Jolly Roger used to be and the Hawkins County Humane Society is also on the way. If you see Rogersville Faith Assembly Church you have gone too far.
Turn around and go back to a beautiful log cabin owned by Ashley Hunt. It is now the home of Spa-Tan-ious Massage.
They offer spray tanning and tanning beds as well as different massages. The rooms are lovely and inviting. It’s like an exotic get away retreat and you don’t have to go far. It’s nice to just walk around and enjoy the atmosphere and the tasteful decor. It’s very homey and you can just kick back and Zen out.
I first learned of Spa-Tan-ious through Ashley’s mom Susie Housewright who messaged me about covering the event and writing about it in my column. Ashley then told me there would be food trucks and a bounce house so of course I thought it was a great idea and decided to go both days to get the full experience.
I contacted Phyllis Wolfe Mackie and asked if she would be up for going the first day. Not only was interested but also picked me up so it was Miss Phyllis driving Miss Becky to the event. Right away I knew it would be a fantastic day. We chatted the whole way and got there before we knew it.
We walked in and I started taking pictures and got to know everybody. They were all very welcoming and warmly invited us to look around. It was really impressive and I took loads of photos which I posted online. Phyllis wanted to try out Lobster Dog and have some lunch and I wanted to try out the bounce house. Phyllis got settled in on the sofa and I kicked my Uggs and socks off and started bouncing my cares away like a little girl again. Going down the slide was even better and an actual little girl joined me. I loved watching all the kids having the time of their lives bouncing and running around playing. Actually, everyone there were having a wonderful time.
A fantastic day it was and I promised to be back the next afternoon. Phyllis and I said our goodbyes and she drove me home so I could get out and paint the town red on Friday night. I gave Rogersville a break and went first to Greeneville to an art exhibit by David June at the General Morgan Inn. Then on to the Moose Lodge in Kingsport for live music and dancing.
My friend Jolynn Garland Quillen messaged me asking about the spa and services. I had a deep tissue massage with Kirk Ramos for thirty minutes at 3:45 booked already and I offered it to her. My only stipulation was a few pictures which of course she could check out first. She went in and made herself comfy under the covers. I took my pictures and left her to enjoy the rest of the massage in peace and quiet.
Before she went in Jolynn said she had never been massaged by a man before. I asked her if it traumatized her in any way. She assured me it didn’t but it was different. She said,” He massaged my face…If I had known that, I wouldn’t have taken so much time on my hair and makeup. Lol.” Somehow I doubt that.
When I went outside Robin Norville-Pearson showed up and we talked awhile. We had thought we were going to bounce in the bounce house but the guy had already taken it down. He offered to put it back up but I had eaten a ton of BBQ from Backwoods BBQ and thought best to sit it out. I tried all the sauces and dipped my fries in them. The mild jalapeño was my favorite and I put it on my pulled pork sandwich. They will be back March 29th at Spa-Tan-ious Massage and Ashley is offering one dollar tanning the same day.
Ashley Hunt, Susan Johnson, Misty Nerren, Julie Purkey, Kirk Ramos, and Anthony Zitnick are excited to have everyone come by and check out the services available. Phyllis Wolfe Mackie has been back for a massage and I want to get one too.
Spa-Tan-ious Massage is located at 5127 HWY 11-W in Rogersville. Go to their website to book an appointment.