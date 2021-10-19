At the beginning of this semester, Cherokee High School offered an Advancement Placement Research course through College Board for students who desire to delve deeply into an academic topic or problem.
In AP Research students learn the 7 steps of academic research, introduction (which includes topic, problem, purpose, and research question), review of literature, research design, data collection and analysis, and findings and implications.
Dr. Amy Pontius facilitates the design, plan, and execution of year-long research. Dr. Pontius has been focusing on teaching skills necessary to think critically, apply context and perspective, analyze sources, and write a college-level academic paper. Students select a topic and find the problem (gap) in the research.
Last week they published their respective research questions through a presentation to the Cherokee’s Institutional Review Board committee (Dr. Byron Booker, Mrs. Amy Kenner, and Mr. Cody Helms) for approval to conduct the study. With this step complete, students in AP Research will review extant literature relevant to their selected research topic.
Congratulations to Yash Trivedi, Henry Brooks, Cheyenne Bare, Maya Lawson, and Jesse Foster for their work in AP Research.
This Isn’t Your Average Humpty Dumpty
Aspiring engineers in Mr. Jeff Hobbs’ “Principles of Engineering” class participated in the annual “Egg Drop” just before fall break last week.
Students designed and constructed a cradling platform capable of protecting a raw egg, grade A large, when dropped from an approximate height of 12 feet onto a concrete floor.
Nine sheets of 8 ½ x 11 paper, an adhesive of choice from polyvinyl white glue, rubber cement, or glue stick, and the student’s problem solving capacity were the only materials provided.
Points were earned on a progressive scale from an injury-free egg to cracked egg without leakage to a broken yoke and you mop. Neighboring automotive teacher Dewey Ferguson added the background story behind each named egg and provided color commentary as the egg plunged the crack-defying drop.
A fun time was had by all as students learned the general principles of gravitational force, engineering design, scientific principles, and construction theories.
Student-chefs Cater CTE Study Council
Four student-chefs from Chef Whitney Roberson Swinney’s Culinary Arts 1 class had the opportunity to cater a luncheon for the First District Career and Technical Education Study Council hosted at the Hawkins County Schools training center earlier last week.
On the menu was baked chicken, roasted butternut squash with other fall vegetables, creamed potatoes, bread, and mini apple pies. These freshmen hit the equivalent of a culinary homerun as they stepped in for culinary 4 student-chefs who had a conflict for this catering event.
Congratulations to these student-chefs who prepared a delicious meal. Moms and dads, please take note.
Your kids may be able to help with the cooking duties at home.
Volleyball Lady Chiefs Stands Tall at the Net
Congratulations to the Cherokee Lady Chiefs Volleyball team on a strong performance in the District II AA conference tournament.
After an early loss to Grainger County, the Lady Chiefs took a stand on their home court in the double elimination tourney by beating 2nd seeded Chucky Doak to advance to the semi-final round.
The Lady Chiefs fought hard in the 4 set loss to Grainger County.