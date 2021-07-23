ROGERSVILLE – A search and recovery team from EquuSearch Midwest will be in the area this weekend aiding in the efforts to find Summer Wells, the five-year-old child who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on the evening of June 15.
“As this is an ongoing investigation, if you see any of our teams out and about, please do not convey via social media or other outlets where you may have seen our searches taking place,” Equusearch Midwest stated on Facebook.
“It is very important for the integrity of the case.”
As the name indicates, the organization conducts ground searches via horseback. However, their volunteers also search on foot, utilize ATV’s, as well as drones and remote-control boats outfitted with sonar equipment.
“We also have many resources available that help assist us in achieving our goals of locating the missing,” the Equusearch Midwest website states. “We specialize in searches that involve small and large groups of people. We manage searches that involve as few as five ground searchers up to 500 or more.”
Physical searches began immediately on June 15 and continued for two weeks by numerous search-and-rescue teams from across Tennessee, as well as from other states, including Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina, led by Church Hill Rescue Captain Tim Coup, the incident commander for ground search operations.
“We will continue to work with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, TBI and FBI until we find Summer Wells,” Coup said at the last press briefing one month ago. “We are all one team and we will not quit until we find Summer Wells.”
Summer’s parents, Don and Candus Wells, have maintained they believe the child was abducted. In an interview with the Review Sunday, Candus said the last thing she saw Summer do was enter the family’s house on Ben Hill Road. Candus said she was adjusting the knee brace of her mother, who lives in a camper just 20-30 feet from the house.
“I watched her go in the door and I could see her brothers at the kitchen table. When she went in, I walked over and yelled at the boys, I said, ‘Watch Summer. I’ll be right back. I’ve got to fix Mom’s knee brace.’ I was standing right there (at the camper). I was over there fixing it. Literally, you can see my house from the (camper) door. She did not walk back out that front door.”
The only other door is a basement door, which is not clearly visible from area between the camper and the upstairs door of the house. Candus estimated it took “maybe two to five minutes to fix Mom’s brace.”
“When I got done, I come back in. I asked the boys, ‘Where’s your sister?’ They said, ‘She went downstairs to play with her toys, Mom.’ I said okay and I went and I hollered down the steps. I always holler for them down there. And she didn’t holler back. I said, ‘Are you sure she’s down there?’ They said, ‘Yeah, she just went down there.’
“So, I went down there and I searched. I looked everywhere I could. Then I went through the house and I kept calling for her, yelling for her, everything. I came out here (outside) yelling for her, everything else, and she was nowhere. So, I called Don because I was freaking out,” Candus said.
Summer’s father was installing drywall at a job site in Jonesborough.
“I said, ‘I can’t find Summer. Get home now,’” Candus recalled. “He was like, ‘Call 9-1-1.’ So, I dropped my phone because I had to run over and get Mom’s phone and dial 9-1-1, because her AT & T phone is the only one that works out here to call 9-1-1. So, I called them, and told them what’s goin’ on.”
Central Dispatch reportedly received the 9-1-1 call at 6:30 p.m. Candus said she and her sons immediately began searching the area.
“Before the cops even came out, I went down and told my neighbors, ‘Summer is missing, will you help me look?’ just in case she did wander off. But I knew in the back of my mind, she’s never wandered off. She never went nowhere without me. She’ll ask me to do something before she even goes and does it. And she’s scared to go in the woods herself because we’ve told her time and time (not to) because of the bears and snakes,” Candus said.
While the boys looked around in the creek below the house, Candus drove up and down Beech Creek Road, checking for any signs of Summer, Candus said, to no avail.
“She had to have either – either somebody snuck in the basement – or she walked (out the) back. She’ll come out the basement and walk around the house to her swing. She’s always did that. She’s never wandered, ever, away from here. She’s never went out of this yard at all,” Candus said.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been on the case from the start. The Federal Bureau of Investigation soon joined the investigative efforts.
“In this situation, despite doing everything within our power and exploring all avenues, the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance remain unclear,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart stated at that same briefing.
Shortly afterward, the TBI announced there would be no more regular press conferences until something significant warranted an update. Investigators are keeping case details close to the vest.
“I haven’t even spoke to them in like two weeks,” Candus said Sunday. “You’d think they’d at least tell me, update me on something, but they don’t even update me on nothing.”
While Candus insisted only between two and five minutes expiring between the time of last seeing Summer and the beginning of the quest to find her, she is uncertain on other aspects of the timing of other events of the day.
It began with a trip with Summer to Kingsport to take her grandmother, Candy, to the hospital to have her knee examined, and included a visit to a family friend’s home near the hospital, a trip to Warrior’s Path State Park with the family friend’s 15-year-old son for a brief swim, a stop at Walgreen’s for the mother’s prescription, another stop at Price Less grocery for milk, dropping off the boy back at his Kingsport home, then the return trip to the Ben Hill Road home.
“I didn’t even look at the time,” Candus said. “I’m not a person who keeps up with time. When morning comes, it comes. When night comes, it comes.”
Candus reported that when they arrived home, she, Candy and Summer planted flowers in planters next to Candy’s camper, then after washing up and getting a piece of candy from her grandmother, Summer went into the house under the watchful eye of her mother.
She has now been missing for nearly six weeks.
Candus reported having a falling out with the friend in Kingsport, with whom she has apparently been feuding with on social media.
“I don’t get it,” she said. “I don’t understand. It’s like they were all acting like they were my friend and then after they found out Summer was gone, they like totally twisted everything around and made up a bunch of lies.
“To me, it seemed like it was a set-up. The only possible conclusion I can come to in my brain is after Summer went missing, (the friend) and that whole gang like totally turned all the way around and started making up lies about me and everything else.
“They’re going on Youtube podcasts to get paid just to make up lies. Like, why would you do that?” said Candus, then pointing to one of the family’s eight dogs adding, “I gave that dog to the 15-year-old girl when she was a puppy. She wanted it.
“Then I come to find out she dropped it back off when it got bigger. Why would you do that? They didn’t even bother to search (the friend’s) house or (the boy’s grandmother’s) house. (That) house has got a basement. Why won’t they search their houses?” Candus said.
It’s not clear what areas will be searched this weekend by EquuSearch, only that they wish for them not to be disclosed if seen by the general public. The organization is hoping that privacy will aid in the integrity of its search, the likes of which have proved fruitful through the years.
According to its website, “EquuSearch Midwest is a search and recovery team that started in 2012, as a branch of Texas EquuSearch. As the numbers of missing persons drastically increased over the years, a need arose for more coverage in the Midwestern region of the United States.”
A volunteer-based, non-profit (501c3) organization, Equusearch Midwest works closely with law enforcement agencies.
“Through all of our endeavors, we hope to display the conviction behind our beliefs which is to bring closure to as many families as possible. We are here to help in any capacity and believe that, ‘Lost is Not Alone,’” the organization states.
EquuSearch report that more than 20 missing people have been found in more than 30 searches in recent years
“We will continue to dwell on those still missing, and will never give up on them or any future cases,” promises the company, which has been recommended by numerous law enforcement entities, CSI units, and coroners.