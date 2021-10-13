Rogersville racer David Bundren's stellar 25-year racing career was honored Saturday when he was inducted among Volunteer Speedway's Class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees
David was "born for speed" and first got behind the wheel of a race car in his hometown at Davy Crockett Speedway in 1973.
When Volunteer Speedway opened one year later he began writing his name in the track's record books. David was a force to be reckoned with anytime Bundren Racing pulled into the pits for a night of racing.
Through the years Bundren won many races at Volunteer Speedway. Many old-time fans well remember watching David battle against strong competition in the 6-Cylinder division. When he made the move up to the Late Model class, success continued to follow.
Besides winning races through the years at Volunteer Speedway, David also parked in victory lane at Newport Raceway, Kingsport Speedway, Tazewell Speedway, and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.
Once Newport was paved and dirt Late Models raced on the asphalt, David set the all-time track record with a blistering lap at 11.441 seconds for a 134 mph average speed (clocked on law enforcement radar at 162 mph end of the straightaway).
Driving a race car running on the ragged edge getting all you can out of your equipment - and talent behind the wheel - is the ultimate adrenaline rush. David's abilities to drive a race car defined him as one of the all-time best to ever speed around a track in East Tennessee.
Racing was all about spending time with family for David, as parents (father and mother, Bob and Nadine) were his biggest supporters.