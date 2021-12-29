The “Team Teachers” team narrowly defeated “The Students” 52-51 in a basketball game held the afternoon of Dec. 15 at Bulls Gap School.
The game pitted Bulls Gap coaches and teachers against Bull Dog and Lady Bull Dog players.
Principal Sharon Southern said, “We’re just trying to get back to normal; it’s been a few years since we’ve been able to do this. It’s good for the kids to see the teachers outside the classroom”.
The game was played in 10-minute quarters.
In the end, the more experienced “Teachers” team won.
One of many strategies that the Teachers used was playing with six players for half of the third quarter.
The goal was a good time and from the cheers from the stands and the smiles on the players the game was a success.
All photos by Randy Ball.