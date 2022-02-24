A Morristown man who told his ex-girlfriend that when he got out of jail he would return to give her “a life of fear” was in arraigned Wednesday on several charges including attempted aggravated burglary and two counts of assault.
Dennis Nathan Cavin, 24, 3745 Old Kentucky Road, Morristown, is accused of two separate incidents that happened at his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Old. Rt. 70 near Rogersville.
According to the Hawkins County Sheriffs office, the first incident occurred Sept. 18, 2021 when Cavin allegedly assaulted the ex over a comment she made to his sister.
The victim told the HCSO she was holding. one of her children when Cavin “grabbed her on the chest, head-butted her in the face twice, and spit in her face twice.”
He was charged with domestic assault for that incident.
The second incident occurred on Oct. 9, 2021 and unfolded while the victim was on the phone with Hawkins County Central Dispatch.
She stated Cavin attempted to kick the door in to get inside, and he made threats to physically harm her. Cavin allegedly ripped a surveillance camera off the wall and took it with him, and was gone by the time the HCSO arrived.
While HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter was at the victim’s residence Cavin reportedly attempted to call her multiple times and sent texts.
Among the texts observed by Winter were, “Once they pick me up and I go to jail, whenever I get out I’ll be right back there until the day I die. I will give you the worst life I can. A life of fear.”
For that incident he was charged with attempted aggravated burglary, theft, vandalism, and domestic assault.
Cavin was initially arrested in Morristown and was transferred to the Hawkins County Jail on Feb 18 where he was held with no bond set pending his arraignment Wednesday on all charges.