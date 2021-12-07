Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected president at the depth of the Great Depression, asserting in his inaugural address that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Early Life
He was born in 1882 in Hyde Park, New York, and graduated from Harvard University and Columbia Law School. He married Eleanor Roosevelt in 1905 and entered a life of public service just like his fifth cousin President Theodore Roosevelt. He was elected to the New York Senate in 1910 and also served as the assistant secretary of the Navy.
Roosevelt was stricken with poliomyelitis in 1921 when he was 39. He regained the use of his legs and, at the 1924 Democratic convention, appeared onstage on crutches to nominate Alfred E. Smith. In 1928, Roosevelt became the governor of New York.
Presidency
Roosevelt would serve an unprecedented four terms as president of the United States. He was elected in 1932, when there were 13,000,000 unemployed Americans and almost every bank was closed. In his first hundred days, he oversaw a sweeping recovery and relief program. The New Deal drove America toward recovery by 1935, but faced opposition to his economic policies. He was elected again in 1936, and took this election as a mandate.
Roosevelt pledged America to the “good neighbor” policy and sough neutrality legislation to keep the U.S. out of the war in Europe. But as France fell and England came under threat, he began to send Great Britain all the aid he could without sending the actual military.
World War II and death
The war came to Roosevelt, however, on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He directed the United States to prepare for and execute a global war. Roosevelt navigated the U.S. successfully through World War II and began to lay groundwork for the aftermath, planning a United Nations that would solve disputes before it came to war.
However, on April 12, 1945, Roosevelt died in Warm Springs, Georgia, of a cerebral hemorrhage. He was succeeded by his Vice President, Harry S. Truman, who said when he heard he was president, “I felt like the moon, the stars and all the planets had fallen on me.”