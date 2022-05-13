The General Assembly approved landmark legislation amended by the legislature to update the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.
The bill empowers each student to read proficiently by third grade, prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary success, and provide resources needed to all students to ensure they succeed. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act invests a historic $1 billion in new funding for K-12 education.
Under the new funding formula, all school districts in the state of Tennessee will receive more funding, with the exact increases depending on the student population being served. TISA uses four criteria to determine the amount of funding a district will receive: base funding, weights, direct funding, and outcomes funding.
The first tier, base funding, covers common education needs. Each student will receive a base per-pupil funding of $6,680. Districts with higher-need students will receive larger funding increases based on weights, which is the second tier of the formula. TISA weights include the following:
● Economically disadvantaged (25%) and concentration of poverty (5%)
● Sparse districts (5%) and small districts (5%)
● Unique learning needs—special education/gifted, English learners, dyslexia (15%-150%)
Third, the direct funding component is intended to provide additional dollars for high-impact programs such as K-3 literacy efforts, CTE courses, and public charter school students. The fourth tier is the outcomes funding, which will be allocated as an incentive for producing strong student outcomes.
Other K-12 laws approved in 2022
Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022: To increase transparency and oversight of instructional materials and literature used in public schools, a new law requires public schools to post online a list of the materials in their libraries. It also requires a standardized review framework to ensure school library collections are periodically evaluated for age-appropriateness. If a school should find a material is not age-appropriate based on student, parental or employee feedback, then the school would have to remove it. The decision is ultimately up to the school in conjunction with the school board.
Ensuring age-appropriate materials in school libraries: Similarly, legislation was approved this year that requires the State Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission to issue guidance for LEAs and charter schools to use when reviewing materials in a library to ensure that the materials are appropriate for the age and maturity levels of the students who will access them. It also ensures that the materials are suitable and consistent with the educational mission of the school and establishes an appeal process for a determination made by the board. The measure expands the Commission by adding two librarians appointed by the Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House. Working together with Governor Lee’s Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022, this legislation will ensure students learn with materials appropriate to their age and grade level.
Blocking obscene materials on school computers: A new law was passed to ensure vendors that contract with schools comply with state law to prohibit pornography and obscene materials from school computers. It requires vendors to take steps to block any inappropriate content on school computers. If a provider fails to comply with the new law, then a LEA may withhold further payments to the provider and ultimately consider non-compliance a breach of contract. The law also requires each local board of education to establish a mechanism for parents to report a failure of the technology selected by the LEA to prevent access to harmful materials, and submit an annual report to the State Board of Education on the successes or failures of the technology.
Expanding human trafficking training in schools: A new law will require all school employees to be trained to detect and prevent human trafficking of children. Previously, only teachers were required to take the training. Under this new law, all personnel that aren’t contractors, including bus drivers, janitors or cafeteria workers, will be required to undergo the same human trafficking training as teachers every three years. Sometimes a bus driver or a janitor might be able to observe signs of abuse in students before a teacher. This new law ensures other staff will have the training to know how to identify abuse and report it. The training course would be online and last roughly 45 minutes to an hour.
Ensuring fairness in girls’ sports: The General Assembly approved a new law to enforce legislation passed last year that prohibits biological males from participating in girls’ sports in public K-12 education institutions. The new law requires the Tennessee Department of Education to withhold a portion of state funds from public middle or high schools that fail or refuse to uphold state law and instead allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports at public K-12 schools.
Taking action against abortion advocacy in public schools: A new law prohibits an LEA or public charter school seeking assistance in teaching family life from knowingly entering into an agreement with a person or entity that performs abortions, induces abortions, provides abortion referrals, or provides funding, advocacy or other support for abortions.
Increasing computer science requirement: A new law seeks to increase workforce readiness starting in middle and high school by requiring more education in computer science and technology. The new law requires the State Board of Education to adopt comprehensive computer science education standards by the 2023-2024 school year. Under the law, every high school student has to complete a full year of computer science education in order to graduate, starting with freshmen in the 2024-2025 school year. Additionally, every middle school student is required to receive at least one course in computer science education while elementary students would be required to receive age-appropriate computer science education. At the high-school level, the law intends for the computer science requirement to be in lieu of — not in addition to — an existing math or science requirement to be determined by the Board of Education.
Revising teacher evaluation criteria: A new law requires greater consideration of student achievement in teacher evaluations. The measure lowers the teacher observation component of the evaluation from 50% to 40% and increases the student achievement component from 15% to 25% to more adequately measure the proficiency of students.
Alleviating school staffing challenges: To address ongoing staffing challenges in schools, a new law allows retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) to be reemployed as a K-12 teacher, K-12 substitute teacher, or as a K-12 bus driver without the loss or suspension of the retired member’s TCRS benefits. Currently, retired members of TCRS may return to work, but only for a maximum of 120 days. This bill removes that limit and extends service to one year renewable annually, provided there are no other qualified applicants. During the reemployment, retirement benefits would be reduced to 70 percent of the retirement allowance the member is otherwise entitled to receive, and the existing salary cap would be removed. The bill is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.
Expanding eligibility for CTE teachers in high schools: Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses have become an important aspect of preparing Tennessee’s high school students for quality, high-paying jobs upon graduating. A new law makes it easier for local schools to find CTE teachers, of which there has been a shortage. The measure lowers the requirement for a person to qualify to teach CTE courses. The law lessens the amount of work experience a person must have from five years of relevant work experience in the last ten years, to three years of relevant experience within the last five years. It also allows a person to qualify to teach with an out-of-state industry certification.
Encouraging high-performing teachers at low-performing schools: Under a new law, the negative incentive is removed for high performing teachers to teach at low performing schools. The law allows teachers to rely more heavily on observation for the Level of Overall Effectiveness scores during adoption years, helping to reduce the negative incentive. It shifts the policy to instead encourage, rather than harm, high performing teachers to teach at struggling schools.
Establishing a 10-point grading scale for Tennessee schools: To align with neighboring states, the General Assembly approved legislation to establish a 10-point grading scale for grades nine through 12 in schools statewide. Tennessee is currently on a seven-point grading scale. Starting with the 2022-2023 school year and thereafter, the “A” letter grade corresponds to scoring a percentage between 90 and 100, the “B” grade is between 80 and 89, the “C” grade is between 70 and 79, the “D” grade is between 60 and 69, and the “F” grade is within the range of zero and 59. The move will also generate additional scholarship recipients by lowering the threshold for an “A” grade from 93 to 90.
Teaching virtues of capitalism in Tennessee schools: A new law requires students to be taught the virtues of capitalism and the constitutional republic form of government of the United States and Tennessee. It calls for these forms of government to be compared to other political and economic systems such as communism and socialism.
Cracking down on anti-Semitism in schools: A new law codifies the prohibition of anti-Semitism in public K-12 schools by defining anti-Semitism and directing schools to use that definition as a guideline when investigating complaints. The new measure also specifies that it does not prohibit the discussion or use of instructional materials regarding the history of Jews, Judaism or the state of Israel that is part of a larger academic instruction.
Expanding defibrillator training in schools: Automated external defibrillator device training is currently required of teachers and staff across Tennessee schools. A new law encourages schools to also offer that training to school bus drivers. Defibrillators are used to prevent or correct arrhythmia by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.