Every time the Falcons had Tennessee High on the ropes Friday evening, the Vikings bounced back to keep the game close.
It was the Falcons, however, who made the big plays at clutch moments to hang for a 27-21 win. Falcon’s earned their third consecutive win, improving their overall record fo 4-3.
The first quarter was scoreless despite a Falcons drive to start the game that stalled at Vikings six yard line, ending with an incomplete pass in the end-zone on fourth down.
The Falcons opened the second quarter with one of those aforementioned big plays when Garrison Barrett connected with Dawson Dykes on a 33 yard touchdown pass. The Extra point failed.
Tennessee High answered back with a drive of its own, capped by a 4 yard touchdown pass from Steven Johnson to Josh Sizemore, resulting in the Vikings’ only lead of the game 7-6.
With four minutes left in the half Cason Christian put the Falcons back on top 13-7 with a 9 yard touchdown reception from Barrett.
A 33 yard pass from Barrett to Jared Counts set up the final score of the first half, an eight yard touchdown run by Dykes with 39 seconds left in the half. The Falcons went into halftime with a 20-7 lead.
The Vikings made it a one-score difference late in the third quarter thanks to a long drive capped by a one yard Steven Johnson run.
Another key moment in the game came early in the fourth quarter as the momentum seemed to be shifting in the Vikings’ favor. On third and one Counts made a clutch tackle for a two yard loss, resulting in a drive ending punt.
On the Vikings' next drive Dawson Dykes blocked the punt, setting up the Falcons on the Vikings' 10 yard line.
On the next play Dykes ran it in for the touchdown, which appeared to be a nail in the Vikings' coffin.
But, down by 13 with 4:15 to play the Vikings weren’t ready to lay down. Quarterback Steve Johnson connected with Josh Sizemore for a 20 year touched pass to tighten the score to 27-20 with 1:18 left to play.
In the Falcons’ final big play of the game, Heath Miller grabbed a high bouncing onside kick attempt, sending the offense into victory formation.
The Falcons were 15-26 with one interception in the air, and rushed for 171 yards on 26 carries. The viking had 168 yards on the ground in 27 carries, and were 14-16 in the air for 113 yards.
Volunteer hosts Elizabethton Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., followed by the cross county rivalry “Battle of Hawkins County” game at Cherokee on Oct. 22.