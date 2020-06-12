I have — as I’m sure most of you have too — been caught up in the “bad news cycle.” It seems like it’s one bad report after another with politicians trying to take advantage and media trying to scare us even more than we are already.
The pandemic, the economy, the seeming shutdown of almost everything along with the violence on the streets is enough to keep you depressed, despondent, afraid and confused.
I have been trying to find a little light at the end of this long and tragic tunnel and have come to a few conclusions.
1. Don’t sit and watch the news all day and all night, sadly it’s the same thing over and over, just reported from different people’s perspectives. You’re basically not getting anything new and the media loves to beat the same old tired horse, and the worse scenario they can project the better they like it.
2. Remember that it is the intent of some politicians and those in the media to paint the darkest picture they can conjure up to scare the public into going along with profligate spending and loss of personal freedoms.
3. See to the needs of the ones you’re responsible for and don’t worry about the food, fuel or any other basic need running out, you may have to settle for some off brands and certain non-essentials may be in short supply, but you can keep your family fed and your vehicles running.
4. Just because there are people busting up storefronts and setting police cars on fire, never believe there are enough of them to overcome our society, that’s what they desperately want you to believe and panic from fear.
5. If you don’t own a firearm, get one and it doesn’t have to be a 9mm semi-automatic or an AK-47. Get something you can handle and are not afraid of. The more basic, the better, the best home protection I know of is a double-barreled 12-gauge shotgun with hammers you cock by hand before you shoot, it doesn’t jam and when loaded with double aught buckshot and both barrels fired simultaneously, can take down any three people coming through your front door.
We all hope and pray it won’t come to that but if you’re apprehensive a little preparation could help.
There is always a lesson to be learned and I have had a lesson I had already learned reinforced.
That there are things that happen in this world that man has no control whatsoever over.
A farmer can plant a seed, but he can’t make it grow.
A baby can be delivered into the world, but no one can make it start breathing.
A doctor can treat, prescribe medicine and perform surgery, but he cannot heal.
All these things require the touch of the Creator’s hand, to cause a seed to grow, a baby to breathe, a medicine to heal and the answer to a cure for a deadly pandemic.
The world stood totally helpless in the grip of coronavirus, we knew nothing about it, except that it was extremely contagious and deadly.
Even after the drastic measures of shutting down whole nations, quarantining millions of people, denying public access and public gatherings the virus kept killing thousands of people.
Man can discover, experiment, develop, test and administer drugs and therapies, but he cannot make them work. The knowledge to develop a cure for coronavirus will have to be imparted by Almighty God.
When scientists and medical researchers came across a vaccine for polio, smallpox, yellow fever and all of the other diseases that once caused death and deformity, it was not just a stroke of luck or trial and error. It was ordained by the hand of God.
And when an effective cure for COVID-19 is perfected it will also be so ordained.
God operating in His way and His time, the Bible says His ways are not our ways and His thoughts are not our thoughts.
You can believe this now or you can believe it later, but believe it, you will.
Because COVID-19 is not the last set of deadly germs that could spring forth from some far-flung corner of the world at any time and all the knowledge, technology and brainpower of the world cannot cope with it.
Only God can impart life, only God can make a seed grow, only God can reveal the answer to a deadly pandemic.
What do you think?
Pray for our troops our police and the peace of Jerusalem.
God Bless America.
— Charlie Daniels
(PUB. NOTE: Charlie Daniels is an iconic, best-selling American singer, songwriter, and author whose tunes, such as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, have sold in the tens of millions. Charlie is a member of The Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame. Readers can follow Charlie’s Soapbox blogs on his website, www.charliedaniels.com, where you can also find tour information and the latest on Charlie’s newest recording project, ‘Geechie Geechie Yah Yah Blues’, featuring Charlie and the Beaux Weevils.)
