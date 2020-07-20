ROGERSVILLE — Nancy Ann Mullins, 44, of Rogersville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
She was saved at a young age and sang in church with her family for years. She served the children of Hawkins County for 16 years in the school's cafeteria.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, George and Elsie Buttry; and sister, Carol Teaster.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Bryan Mullins; four children, Chelsey Hensley, Taylor (Brandon) Bradley, Savana (Brian) Dyer and Dylan Wallace; five grandchildren, Mollie Hensley, Reed and Amelia Bradley, Easton and Eli Dyer and one more on the way; sisters and brothers, Georgia (Bob) Smith, Ellen (Jerry) Davis, Terry Buttry and Jason Buttry.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Ray Mullins and Brandon Bradley officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Howe's Chapel Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.