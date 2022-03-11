Rogersville’s leaders aren’t ready to predict exactly when the proposed new City Hall and gymnasium complex will be built on E. Main Street near the City Park.
But, the new facilities definitely won’t be built until the existing buildings are torn down.
On Tuesday the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-0 to advertise for bids for the demolition of the former Food Lion strip mall, as well as the current Parks and Recreation building located behind the stores.
In 2020 Rogersville purchased the three-acre strip mall complex at 921 E. Main St. for $625,000. The site is adjacent to the old Blue Spring House property and 1.5 acre lot that the BMA bought for $75,000 in 2016.
Both properties are adjacent to Rogersville City Park, and the plan is to use that property to build a new City Hall, Gymnasium, ball field concession stands, and possibly even an indoor pool.
The city hired an architect who had completed preliminary drawings when COVID hit. The subsequent spike in the cost of building materials made the project too costly to proceed.
Board members said Monday they’re now ready to begin pushing the project forward again in phases, with the first step being demolition of the store building and Parks and Rec building.
Two minor hurdles have to be surpassed before the structures can be leveled. The only remaining business in the Food Lion complex is a Subway restaurant, which is preparing to move to the former Wendy’s property beside Burger King on Richardson Lane.
Building inspector Steve Nelson said he anticipate’s that Subway will relocate soon.
“I’ve been inspecting where Wendy’s used to be, where they’re moving to, and they’re getting close,” Nelson said.
The city will also have to find a temporary home for the Parks and Recreation offices.
Mayor Jim Sells said he believes they can be located in a temporary mobile facility until the permanent facility is completed.
The demolition project was recommended by the BMA’s Architect Committee. Vice Mayor Brian Hartness who sits on the Committee noted that it’s better to demolish both structures at the same time because both properties will have to be graded, and the sewer and water infrastructure for the new facilities will have installed.
Alderman Mark DeWitte asked if the committee is confident about the being able to proceed with construction of the new facilities.
“We’re sure hopeful to do that,” Hartness said.
“We’re going to do it in phases,” Sells added.
Alderman Todd Biggs expressed concern about the fact that construction material costs are still high.
“We wanted to get an estimate on the demolition because that’s not going to change,” said Alderman Brock Gladson, who also sits on the Architect Committee. “We looked at doing it in stages with the first stage possibly being the gym and the concession stand, working our way from the back, forward. It wouldn’t be this baseball season, but possibly after next baseball season.”
Gladson added, “We’ve got to start. It’s not doing any good just sitting there.”