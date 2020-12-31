A 35-year-old Rogersville man has been charged with second degree murder following a Dec. 30 shooting on Burem Road.
On around 6:22 p.m. on December 30, 2020, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a shooting at 1705 Burem Road in Rogersville.
While officers were enroute to the scene, dispatch advised that the victim, 25-year-old Jordan R. Pilcher, had been shot by 35-year-old Nathan Kendrick Lane and that Lane was still at the residence.
According to the report filed by HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit, he and Deputy Bryan Sanders gave verbal commands upon arrival for all parties to exit the residence.
Lane was the first to exit the residence and was "quickly detained." Next, Janice Lane and Jason Lane exited the residence.
According to the report, Nathan Lane, Janice Lane, Jason Lane and Jordan Pilcher all lived together at 17005 Burem Road.
Once all three parties were detained, were detained, officers entered the residence and "found Pilcher lying on the floor in a bedroom to the left side of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound."
Pilcher was unresponsive and CPR was administered until EMS arrived.
"A Remington 740 model 30-06 rifle was located on the bed in Nathan Lane's bedroom, which appeared to be the one used in the shooting," read the report.
Detectives and Coroner Warren Bishop were notified and took control of the crime scene. All parties were taken to the Sheriff's Office for questioning.
During the course of the investigation of the shooting by Hawkins County Detectives, Nathan Lane, was been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.
He is currently being held without bond, in Hawkins County Jail. Mr. Lane is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County General Sessions Court on March 1, 2021.
There is no other information or details available at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.