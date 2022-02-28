Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson estimates that the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act unveiled last week would increase Hawkins County School revenue by $5.3 million.
Hixson noted, however that there are unanswered questions regarding how these weighted formulas will be dispersed, how they are calculated, and how they are administered throughout the course of a school year
This past Thursday Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released details of the TISA Act.
The legislation would transition Tennessee’s K-12 public schools to a student-based funding approach. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the TISA would invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, which includes $1 billion in new recurring state funds and $750 million in one-time state funds this year.
Gov. Lee’s report states TISA will update the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years to empower each student to read proficiently by third grade, prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary success, and provide resources needed to all students to ensure they succeed.
Under TISA districts would receive more than they would under the BEP should enrollment remain stable.
To learn more about the student-based funding formula visit: FundingforStudentSuccess.org
“The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula will be a powerful tool the state can use to ensure we are putting all students on a path to success,” Gov. Lee said. “By serving our students well and giving the public greater insight into how their tax dollars are supporting students, the TISA represents an exciting opportunity to improve educational outcomes, strengthen our workforce and propel Tennessee forward.”
“Updating our public education funding model is an investment in our state’s students and our state’s future,” Schwinn said. “Months of public feedback highlighted how committed Tennesseans are to strengthening how we fund public education, and the TISA puts the focus of education funding right where it belongs – on students.”
TISA funding levels
The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement is a student-based funding formula that will include the following proposed investments for each of these components:
· $6.6 billion for base funding for every public school student.
· $1.8 billion in additional funding to be allocated based on weights to address specific student needs.
· $376 million in direct funding for students to receive additional funding allocations to support specific programs, like tutoring.
· $100 million in outcomes funding to be awarded based on achievement to empower schools to help all students reach their full potential.
”Questions we have regarding TISA”
Hixson said the additional $5.3 million in state revenue would be a big boost for Hawkins County Schools (HCS).
“This would mean that crucial and necessary services could be paid for directly through State funds rather than supplemented by local and Federal funds, which is what we face currently,” Hixson said. “However, how these weighted formulas will be dispersed, how they are calculated, and how they are administered throughout the course of a school year are all questions we have regarding TISA. We have a transitory population. When students enroll or leave after the start of the school year, how will adjustments be made?”
Hixson added, “I am also concerned and still have questions around the weighting for charter schools, which as proposed, would result in an additional 4% of each students’ state fund balance going toward charter schools. If charters do not have the same academic, financial, and attendance reporting standards and mandates, we are creating a highly unfair and unrealistic playing field for public schools across Tennessee. We have yet to have answers to these questions and concerns.”
Hixson said Hawkins County School offer many choices, but if charter schools can short cut mandates and avoid reporting that public schools are currently faced with, TISA is directly funding unfair competition.
“I applaud what we have been able to offer parents and students in HCS,” Hixson said. “We have numerous work-based learning and internship opportunities through CTE, numerous partnerships with post secondary colleges and universities, offering dual enrollment, and various online opportunities through HCVA. We have worked hard to build and secure these opportunities for our students and would hate to see this funding be taken from us through apportionment of student-based funding, when the rules for the receiving schools do not have the same requirements.”
Hixson added, “However, as a whole, I do believe student-centered funding makes sense for the most rural and needy populations. I also support the notion that the BEP is antiquated and in need of replacement.”
Other regional reaction to TISA
Rep. Gary Hicks: “I’m still evaluating the proposed legislation and working to determine the effect TISA will have on Claiborne, Hancock and Hawkins Counties. I’m not ready to commit my full support until I have had an opportunity to speak with stakeholders in the 9th House District. From first glance, I can see that a lot of thought and due diligence have been put into coming up with a new funding formula. The students in our state deserve a quality education and, furthermore, they deserve that we get this legislation right. I look forward to accomplishing both in the coming months.”
“A student-based funding formula for K-12 public education is a positive step for the state of Tennessee,” said Steve Starnes, Director of Schools, Greeneville City Schools. “I have appreciated the level of engagement and feedback that has taken place as we have looked at how best to meet the needs of Tennessee students. I have valued the opportunity to participate in this important process.”
“Teachers see first-hand the impact of funding on the success of our students and schools, and educators know that this important conversation could not be more timely,” said Johnson City teacher Morgan Rankin. “Bringing together experienced and knowledgeable educators from a variety of positions and school districts across the state allowed teachers to truly lend their voice to this crucial discussion. This subcommittee worked diligently to review public feedback and to carefully weigh our recommendations in order to best meet the diverse teaching and learning needs across the state. We truly hope that our deliberate and thorough recommendations will help make a positive and long-lasting impact on teaching and learning in the state of Tennessee.”
“It has been exciting to be a part of the engagement process as we envision the possibilities that having a student-centered funding approach can have on the future of our students and on our state,” said Johnson County Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox. “We know this is the right time for our state to move towards a student-based funding formula, which will help us focus on student outcomes and achievement.”