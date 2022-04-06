Why did you decide to run for this office?
My decision to run for this office was not taken lightly, it is driven by the desire to help change the negative perception clouding the good people who are law enforcement and constables. I feel that there needs to be a higher level of trust between the citizens of our county and these officials, and this can only be achieved with greater visibility and accessibility to these individuals. There has been recent concern that the lack of training that constables receive could be detrimental to the safety of themselves and the community they represent. I feel that the best way that I can contribute is to use my experience in law enforcement to bolster my community.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Education: I graduated from Sullivan North High School in 1995. I then attended Northeast State Community College where I graduated 1998 with an associate degree in general education. In 2000, I attended Walters State Community College where I completed the Basic Police Recruit School. I graduated Summa Cum Laude from King University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA). I then graduated from Wingate University in 2016, earning a master’s degree in physician assistant studies (MPAS).
Employment: I worked for the Kingsport Police Department from 1998-2012. During this tenure, I served in many different capacities. I was a master patrolman, field training officer, community policing unit where I also assisted with the vice and narcotics unit, member of the East Tennessee methamphetamine task force, active shooter training instructor and taser (less lethal force) instructor. I was a decorated officer, receiving the Medal of Merit, the Life Saving Award, and I was a two-time recipient of the MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers) award. After completing P.A. School in 2016, I started working with Northeast Tennessee Emergency Physicians as a provider in the emergency department of Holston Valley Hospital. In 2019, I transferred to the emergency department at Johnson City Medical Center. In 2020, I started working as an emergency medicine provider at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Mountain Home, TN. I continue to work at both the VAMC and JCMC.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My top goal as constable is to gain the trust and confidence of the citizens of Hawkins County. A constable should be viewed as an asset as opposed to a liability and I would accomplish this by, offering ease of access to community members, continued training, open communication and cooperation with the Sheriff’s office and local police departments. By the end of my first term, I would like to be known as a competent, trustworthy and dependable household name in my district.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
For the past 25 years I have been serving the citizens of my community through law enforcement and the practice of medicine. I feel that I am the best and most qualified candidate because of those experiences. I have been fully trained as a law enforcement officer and have 15 years of experience as a local police officer. When you encompass that training with my emergency medical experience, I feel that I will be a great asset for my community in the role of constable.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I understand the role the constable has in our community and when elected I will work hard every day to provide support and protection to; citizens of Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Hawkins County Court System as well as all of the local police departments in the county. Among the candidates running in my district, I am uniquely qualified as I am the only candidate in district 3 with State of Tennessee law enforcement training and years of experience as a police officer. I want to put trust and accountability back to the Constable name, so I graciously ask for your support and vote in the May 3rd primary.