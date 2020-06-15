STANLEY VALLEY — Two Hawkins County residents were arrested and charged with Abuse of an Adult late Saturday evening after a “welfare check” revealed that the elderly woman with whom they lived and were supposedly caring for was found in a dilapidated mobile home with flies swarming, dog feces covering the floor, dishes piled up and covered with rotting food, black mold covering the kitchen and ceiling, rotting food in the non-working refrigerator, a bathtub filled with garbage, and a commode overflowing with human feces.
Gale Banner Skeen, 56, and Rebecca Jean Armstrong, 46, both of the 200 block of Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, were each charged with abuse of an adult. As of the time of their arrests on June 13, 2020, no dates had been set in Sessions Court for their arraignments.
According to a report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter, the 80-year old female had only a “mattress and blanket in the floor that had dog feces all over it” on which to sleep.
Upon arrival at the location to perform the welfare check, Winter said he spoke with Armstrong who told him the woman was inside the trailer and that she “takes care of her”.
“As I walked up to the house I was met by an overpowering stench of feces and rotting food,” Winter’s report states.
The victim was sitting on a couch, barefoot, next to a bedpan chair. She told Winter that when the bedpan gets full, the suspects “dump it in the yard beside the house”.
“The victim could not walk very well and could not adequately take care of herself,” Winter’s report states. “There were a large amount of flies everywhere in the house and some were buzzing around the victim.”
Winter noted that there were “large holes in the floor” of the trailer that led straight to the dirt below.
“There was dog feces everywhere in the trailer and in some sections it completely covered the floor,” he wrote. “The kitchen was piled up with dishes covered in rotting food. I observed a thick layer of black mold on almost all the surfaces in the kitchen and it was all over the ceiling. The refrigerator did not appear to be working and contained nothing but rotting food.”
Winter said he walked to the bathroom where he saw that the bath tub was “filled with trash” and that the toilet “was overflowing with human feces”.
The room beside the bathroom belonged to the victim, but contained only “a mattress and a blanket in the floor that had dog feces all over it”.
Winter then made contact with suspect Banner Skeen who said that he and Armstrong live there and take care of the woman.
Outside the residence, Winter said he observed a broken pipe leading into the yard that had raw sewage coming from it.
“There was no washer or dryer in the house,” he noted.
The elderly female, who may be a relative of Skeen’s was transported to a “safe and clean” location, Winter noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.