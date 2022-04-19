I would like to take this opportunity to Thank Mayor Jim Lee for his service to Hawkins County.
Many may not realize the millions of dollars he saved the County by cutting wasteful spending, applying for state & federal grants, including funding for the new radio system. The corruption he crushed, not only at 911 but also in our non-profits, making people accountable. Preventing the County Commission from “giving away” our hospital parking lot.
Our County Commission took a hard hit, losing John Metz. Someone of his caliber is hard to replace and to date hasn’t been.
I hope voters take a long look at our candidates. We have candidates on the ballot who have never voted. How can you say you care about the community when you don’t care enough to vote. Our infrastructure is in dire need. Our radio system is a major part, but our roads are in 16 years of neglect.
We have difficult decisions ahead. I want to know that our Mayor will be diligent toward the County Commission.
Our Mayor will hold the County Commission responsible for their resolutions. I’m looking forward to seeing the County Commission at 14. I want all candidates to remember, YOU SERVE US. Spend money like it’s yours. STOP throwing money at everything. We can’t afford to continue on the path we’re going.
PROVERBS 29:18 — Where there is no vision, the people perish.
Where are we going?
Frank Gray, Bulls Gap