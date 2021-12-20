Thanks to heirs of the Miller farm in Surgoinsville, the town now has a chance to preserve its historic ferry and display it for passers-by to enjoy.
Lynda and Gene Skelton told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Dec. 13 meeting that the Miller family wishes to donate the remaining metal frame of the historic ferry to the town.
It will likely be a difficult undertaking to transport the ferry from its current location on land at a local campground to its possible future location at Riverfront Park, but Mayor Merrell Graham noted that city officials will begin looking into grants to help offset the cost of the project.
About the ferry
According to a booklet of Surgoinsville history called “Tales of the past: pictorial history of the town of Surgoinsville”, the Surgoinsville ferry was operated and used by local farmers for many years until the county took over the operation in 1923. At that point, the 360 foot ferry ride from one side of the river to the other became free for everyone to use.
The ferry was 60 feet long and 12 feet wide and was put into operation around 1938. Lynda noted that it was around the same size as a single-wide mobile home and, in its prime, could carry three vehicles or up to six tons.
“Back in 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s, the ferry was the way of getting from one side to the other side of the river in Surgoinsville,” Lynda told the board. “Then the bridge came along, and the ferry came up for auction.”
The ferry discontinued operation in 1954 and was purchased at auction by Lynda’s father, Neil Miller for use on the Miller farm.
“He took it down the river because he could use it,” she said. “He was farming on Miller Island at the time, so he could bring his farming implements and seeds from the shore to the island. For a few years, it was really beneficial to the Miller family.”
When he no longer needed it, he intentionally sunk it along the shore of the river. Lynda noted that her father was always very clear that he intended to sink the ferry, though Lynda was unsure about the reason behind doing so.
“[The ferry] was a conversation piece,” Lynda told the board. “We would have people on the farm say, ‘Look at that thing! That’s a real, real jewel.”
She added, “Then, time passed, and I never really talked to Daddy about his intention (for the ferry’s future). I just knew it was there. Then, about a week before last, it was brought to our attention that it was no longer there.”
All that currently remains of the ferry is the metal frame, as the wooden bottom and side rails have long rotted away.
“It needs to go back to Surgoinsville”
The owner of a local campground near the Miller property, assuming the mysterious sunken metal structure had been abandoned and unsure of what exactly it was, brought the ferry to shore.
When Lynda, Gene, and the Miller family discovered the ferry had been brought back to shore, they decided to offer it to the town.
“Down deep, I think it needs to go back to Surgoinsville,” she told the board. “That’s where it was born, that’s where it was used and that’s where it needs to end up. But we’re just neutral. We want what’s best for those who have an interest in it. If there’s no interest in it– that’s fine. But, if there is an interest, we want to cooperate with you (the board) as the family who did purchase it once upon a time.”
“We are the caretakers”
However, Lynda stressed to the Review that the idea to offer the ferry to the town was not one she came up with solely on her own.
In an effort to find out exactly what their father had planned for the ferry’s future, Lynda and her two sisters, Mary Nancy and Janet, talked amongst themselves and to others who had worked on Miller farm in the past.
“We consider ourselves the caretakers of the Miller farm, “Lynda said. “None of us had ever heard my father express his future desire for the ferry. It was always just, ‘well, we assumed that it would go back to Surgoinsville.”
So the Miller sisters collectively decided what to do with the ferry their father had cared for.
An important piece of history
“Surgoinsville really treasures the things that were important here,” Mayor Merrell Graham said. “The blacksmith shop, the ferry, and the rock house out here. There are a lot of things that were Surgoinsville’s that mean a lot to people, and maybe more to people who can remember it.”
Graham noted that he remembers riding on the ferry as a young boy.
“I rode the ferry just one time, and I made the remark, ‘well, when is this thing going to move?’” Graham said. “Somebody said, ‘are you kidding? We’re halfway across the river!’ It moved slow from the best I can remember.”
He added, “It is a piece of history, and I think, whatever can be done to bring that back to Surgoinsville, we need to put all of our energy into trying to do that. I really don’t know where to start, but we need to get started somewhere.”
He noted that it may require grant money to physically move the ferry from its current location into town for display. City Attorney Joe May noted that the Appalachian Regional Commission has funded numerous historical projects throughout the state, and there may be other organizations who would be interested in contributing to this project.
“We could display it on the ground or maybe even go more elaborate and put it back in the water,” Graham said. “It’s something I would like to see restored because it is an important part of history.”
A possible addition to Surgoinsville museum
Former Mayor Johnny Greer, who is also the current Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum (SAAM) board of directors chair, told the board that he and other city officials actually discussed preserving the ferry back when he was Mayor from 2008 to 2016. SAAM actually has a thorough exhibit on life along the Holston River through the years that includes photos and stories about the Surgoinsville ferry.
“I am all for getting that thing up here, and I don’t think it would take a lot of dollars to relocate it,” Greer said.
He even suggested some ways to possibly move the ferry using a specific kind of trailer.
“There’s a lot of money out there right now for museums and things of this nature,” he said. “Just because (the ferry) wouldn’t be in the same location (as SAAM), doesn’t mean it can’t be part of it. We should make every effort to get it and use it at the park–anything we can do to get people to come to this town for a few minutes and look around will help the town and its businesses.”
Graham added, “We will be contacting anybody and everybody that we can to see what we can get going.”