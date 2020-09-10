Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21 will host their fourth annual POW/MIA ceremony on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.
Post 21 is located at 1924 E. Main Street in Rogersville. The event will be held in the top floor of Post 21 this year.
The event will also honor all of the family members of local POW and MIA members.
“We need to remember the words on our POW/MIA flag: ‘You are not forgotten’ for the sacrifice to our country and community that they made, and for what they have had to endure while serving our country,” Commander Dennis Elkins said.
Any local POWs or their family members who have recently moved into the area and are not on the Post 21 list to be honored are advised to call Elkins at cell number (423) 235-1165 or home number (423) 272-6843.
A photo of this list can be found on the online version of this article.
All veterans, law enforcement and community members are invited to attend the event.