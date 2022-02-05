Saw an ad online for a Whiskey tasting at the Red Dog on Main and couldn’t resist this golden opportunity to indulge in all they had to offer.
It advertised: #greatfood #greatfriends #easttennessee #reddogonmain
I apparently can’t resist a good hashtag as well and they ticked all my boxes and sparked interest in my friends.
The day before the event I posted a reminder online saying there were a few more tickets available. And according to Josh the mixologist the food sounds absolutely amazing. Plus I finally get to wear my cocktail dress from Shepherd’s Corner while doing a story for the Rogersville Review Business Review.
My friend Nikki Crisp said, “Sounds amazing Becky Ferrell too bad I’m not a drinker.”
To which Robin Norville-Pearson replied, ”I don’t drink but I am going to hang with Becky.”
My British friend Tony Fisher said he loved whiskey and my Australian friend Malley Fowl said he never noticed we put ‘e’ in our whiskey. Apparently some enlightenment was in order and our tutorial team were ready to assist.
Before the whiskey tasting began the tasty treats were coming out tempting us all at the fully laden table.
Josh presented a lovely Italian sparkling Rose’ 1928 from Frederick Wildman with hints of strawberry, plum, and ground spice. Everyone including Robin our non drinker thought this was divine stuff. We all loved it so much it was difficult to put down.
But then the whiskey came out and captured our attention.
Josh explained what we had before us and put our discerning tastes to work. Our mission was to rate each one numerically to determine the winner. I loved them all and declared no losers clarity, color, nose, and finish being considered.
Our Whiskey Choices
Elmer T. Lee: Uses trace #2 mashbill (High Rye) soft gas, cream soda, touches of cinnamon and coconut noticeably light and thin on the sip with a touch of strawberry sweetness aged oak and cigar leaf.
Weller C. Y. P. B.: One of the most sought after bottles of Weller limited rare release. Create Your Perfect Bourbon C. Y. P. B. Citrus, oak, with hints of vanilla on the nose, medium to long finish with strong stone fruit, apricot notes, and a candy like finish.
Stagg JR: Batch 16 (Summer 2001) Rich sweet chocolate and brown sugar flavors, a balance of bold rye spiciness, finishes with hints of cherries, cloves, and smokiness.
Kentucky Owl: Batch 15 Savory herbs and dark cherries on the nose. Very silky to the palate toasted oak and honey with a buttery finish.
The owner Randy had a great time and hopes the rest of us did as well.
Randy’s quote for the day: “You have to see the invisible to do the impossible.”
He thanked me for writing the column and told me hopefully they will have many more to come such as wine, beer, food, and even coffee tastings.
Ralph Hankey said he enjoyed the heck out of it. Although he couldn’t recall the name of the Rose’ we had he thought that stuff was amazing. Of the whiskey he thought the Weller best as did most and that it was a lovely fun evening with Robin being rockin Robin. Also mentioned that of course Josh was a professional as always.
”Pouring their hearts into their work”
The whole staff are excellent and knowledgeable in their chosen capacity. Food and service always impeccable.
The Red Dog on Main has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in downtown Rogersville. Make it yours as well. It’s well worth a try! I cannot recommend it highly enough.
The lovely ladies pouring their hearts into their work at the Red Dog are all awesome women as well as friends. Remember to be kind to them and show your gratitude for their efforts because they truly deserve it.
Speaking of recommendations my friend Lonnie Hutchinson brought me some homemade sriracha jerky to try before I got ready for the whiskey tasting and I absolutely loved it.
It was messy though so good thing it was finger licking good. Lonnie is hoping to find the perfect Bourbon to pair with his jerky to flavor it and I said Josh is the most knowledgeable and would be the perfect one to ask.
I also tried the jalapeño when I went to visit Lonnie and his wife Sasha and their beautiful family including kids, dogs and a chameleon. The jalapeño was yummy and I loved it too and want to try more.
I did manage to glam up for the whiskey tasting and squeezed into my dress and draped my purple boa to enjoy a lovely and memorable evening. But then again they all are. If you haven’t had the experience yet you definitely don’t know what you are missing. Get yourselves downtown sooner rather than later.