Margaret Ann Johnson, age 70 of Sneedville, entered Heaven’s gates to rejoice with her Savior and her heavenly family on September 14, 2020. She was a member of Swan Creek Baptist Church.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Margaret was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She also loved playing Bingo and card games with her family. She loved to watch Days of Our Lives and QVC during her spare time. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and so many others who had the privilege of knowing her.
Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Elmer “Ray” Bunch, father, Edgar Helmick, Mother, Bobbie Helmick, Mother, Ina Self, Sisters, Linda Wright and Janice Helmick and Brother, Rick Helmick.
Margaret is survived by:
Her loving husband, Junior Lee Johnson
Son & Daughter-in-law; Johnny & Ann Bunch
Son & Daughter-in-law; Jerry “Duck” & Angie Johnson
Son & Daughter-in-law; Jack & Carrie Johnson
Grandchildren; Taylor (Justin) Burke, Leigha (Tyler) Lee, Madison Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Lillian Bunch, Hayden Johnson and Patrick Collins
Brother; Nelson (Mary) Helmick
Sisters; Becky Helmick & Pamela Cox
Several nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws & sister-in-laws
Funeral services were held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Swan Creek Baptist Church.
Rev. Kester Bunch & Rev. Keith Holt officiating
Music will be provided by the Dodson Family
Interment followed in the Barnard-Winkler Cemetery
Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Justin Burke, Ryan Gordon, Ray Wade, Patrick Collins and Bobby Hipshire
The family received friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Swan Creek Baptist Church.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements