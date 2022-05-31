Rotherwood Mansion rises like a solitary island in the ocean of society that purls gently around it. Located on the North Fork of the Holston in North Hawkins County, it is a magnificent but lonely house resembling an old brick fort which guards nothing but the past.
It also protects an illustrious history filled with grandeur and pathos. English Explorers first came into the community in the late 1600’s and discovered an ancient Elm tree.
They noted it in their journals. The tree once stood over a spring on the bank of the Holston near present day Rotherwood. Dr. Thomas Walker and his entourage camped out under the tree in 1756. Walker estimated that the Elm was over 600 years old at the time and nearly 25 feet in circumference at its base with the branches spreading approximately one hundred and twenty-five feet.
In 1929 J. Fred Johnson stated “The size, grace and beauty of this tree together with its great age and the interesting legends wound about it has lead to its name being placed in the “Hall of Fame of Trees” of the National Forestry Department of Washington, D.C.”
The huge old elm died in 1939 and its exact age was never known. Although many historians believed it was standing there when Columbus discovered America. In 1817, Frederick Ross son of David Ross inherited a large plantation at the confluence of the north and south forks of the Holston River situated in Hawkins and Sullivan Counties.
Also located here were Clouds Ford and Solitude Ford where many early settlers crossed on their way west. Frederick Ross established a successful nail factory, an iron furnace and later a silk mill and a woolen mill. In 1818 Ross built a bridge across the river and later that year his famous residence Rotherwood.
In an era when most of the counties residents were living in crude log cabins; Ross’s first home was veritable palace, a grand two story brick building with a hipped roof, a cupola with railing, having columned verandas front and rear.”Why” said they “it has fish pond on the roof”
The terraced gardens cascaded down to the river and there were gravel walks and roads throughout. The name Rotherwood came from the Saxon mansion in Sir Walter Scotts Ivanhoe.
“One entire side of the main building was taken up with the dining room, lighted by tall windows and warmed by a wide fireplace. The opposite side was divided into spacious apartments consisting of parlors and libraries. From front to rear was a wide hall complete with a grand staircase leading to the second and third floors. Rotherwood appeared the perfection of architectural splendor. Visitors to the estate reported seeing the white pilasters of Rotherwood from nine miles away.
Reportedly the first house was destroyed by fire in the 1850’s and a new one built on the same site. Other traditions state that the old house was located on the knoll north of the present structure. In the 1850’s the mansion consisted of two story parallel brick wings. The house underwent numerous renovations over time including the construction of a large central hall between the two wings that was made into the main entrance. The Ross’s entertained many prominent people of the time including authors and presidents.
Besides his many business interests Frederick Ross was a Presbyterian minister. He established the Rotherwood Classical Seminary in the early 1800’s in the vicinity of the Ross Campground. He also helped found one of the first Presbyterian churches in Rossville later known as Kingsport. Reverend Ross had several slaves but after his conversion he became an abolitionist.
According to published records Motown legend Diana Ross is a direct descendant of the Ross slaves. In 1854 burdened with financial difficulties such as the failure of the Ross silk mill and other economic endeavors Ross was forced to sell his beloved Rotherwood. Joshua Phipps a prominent Hawkins County landowner bought most of the Rotherwood Estate around this time.
Legends also surround Rotherwood, tales of ghosts, tragic romances and cruel slave masters. Rowena Ross was Frederick’s first child born at Rotherwood. She grew to be a lovely educated young lady, but tragedy was her constant companion. She lost her first love in a boating accident and her husband to scarlet fever. She died in the late 1850’s by her own hand; far away from Rotherwood. But legend says she still walks the halls and gardens there as the infamous “Lady in White”.
Other urban legends include stories of underground passage ways, trap doors, secret rooms and torture chambers. Such as a whipping post on the third floor and slave shackles in the cellar, and the ghost of a cruel slave master who was buried upside down to keep him from returning from the grave.
All these stories combine to make a great story but in reality Rotherwood is perhaps only haunted by time and memory. This proverbial mansion on a hill is a witness to nearly two centuries of history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com