MORRISTOWN — Dwayne Gibson, 74, of Morristown, went to be with the Lord on Friday July 30th, 2021 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve & Della Gibson, and his brother, Otis Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Gibson; children, Debbie (Robby) Drinnon of Mooresburg, Andy (Sarah) Gibson of Blaine, Adam (Chelsey) of Morristown, and Cory (Lauren) Holt of Morristown; grandchildren, Chris Drinnon, Jennifer (Cody) Kinsler, Alex (Kaitlin) Longmire, Reagan Greene, Brayden, Payson, Christian, Ezra, and Grady Holt, as well as one great-granddaughter, JulieAnn Kinsler. He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce (Clyde) Kinder of Morristown, Brenda (Jack) Trent of Sneedville, and Brothers Jack (Phyllis) of Sneedville, Larry (DeLane) of Mooresburg, and Gary Gibson of Mooresburg; sister-in-Law, Dorothy Gibson of Persia, and several nieces and nephews.
Dwayne was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church of Bulls Gap, TN. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and a Past Master of Tate Springs Masonic Lodge #438 F&AM of Bean Station. He retired from the U. S. Post Office after 30 years of service, and was the longtime owner of D & R Market in Mooresburg, TN.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 2nd from 5-8 p.m. at Allens Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Bradley and Robby Drinnon officiating.
The burial will be held at the Gibson Family Cemetery in Sneedeville, TN at 10 a.m. on Tuesday August 3rd.