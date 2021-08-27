Walters State Community College has named 20 students to the summer 2021 President’s List including Andrew Thomas Houk from Hawkins County.
To receive this honor, students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying at 12 hours of college credit.
Other WSCC President’s List students from this past summer include Elizabeth Grace Hickman from Claiborne County; James Wesley Miller from Greene County; Gretchen Elizabeth Greene, Larry Warren Hance, and Meghan Ethel Sallah from Hamblen County; Albert Andrew Marion from Hancock County; aley N. Williams and Erynn Elizabeth Tauchen from Jefferson County; Tylor Lynn Cates, Patricia Leigh Fox, Karson Reese Holliday, Levi Taylor Morton, Daniel C. Styles, Bart Tyner and Christopher James Whaley from Sevier County: Tylor Lynn Cates, Patricia Leigh Fox, Karson Reese Holliday, Levi Taylor Morton, Daniel C. Styles, Bart Tyner and Christopher James Whaley; and Kaylyn Nicole Lambert from Washington County.
WSCC also released the summer 2021 Dean’s List. To achieve this honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 while carrying at least 12 hours of college credit.
Hawkins County students to be named to the Dean’s List include Christina Lynn Curtsinger, Dakota Lee Gibson and Morgan Nicole McDavid.
Other WSCC summer Dean’s list students include:
Claiborne County: Makenna Nicole Jackson and Rebecca Dawn Williams.
Cocke County: Kyla Renee Bergey.
Greene County: Paige Garrabrant, Morgan Elizabeth Johnson, and April Leona Tolley.
Hamblen County: Phillip Van Lindsey, April Lashea Liner, Kristen Rachael Madon, Jack Edward Self and Miranda Leeann Zydel.
Jefferson County: Allison Michele Graham.
Sevier County: Maria Paula Cates and Mariia Khilchenko.
Union County: Jennifer Nicole Sizemore.
Out-Of-State Students: Thurlow Wilkins of Highland, Florida.