SNEEDVILLE — Betty Lou Trent Collins, of Sneedville, born April 29, 1929, departed this life to her Heavenly home on May 7, 2020, at the young age of 91 years and 8 days, after a lengthy battle with dementia.
She was saved at the early age of 12 at Sneedville First Baptist Church and was a long time member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Through the years she was blessed with wonderful friends, family and neighbors whom she loved dearly.
She was a loving mother and “Mamaw Betty” to several kids and adults.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Collins; infant son, Clifford Allen Collins; parents, Hugh “Bus” and Ora Hopkins Trent; brothers, Omer and William “Sage” Trent; and sister, Judy Yarber.
She is survived by her son, Patrick (Gail) Collins, of Sneedville; brothers, Johnny (Billie) Trent, of Morristown, and Hugh Michael (Nancy) Trent, of Clarksville; sisters, Mona Buchanan, of Glade Springs, VA, Peggy Mink, of Knoxville, and Angie (Crit) Rasnic, of Sneedville; special sister-in-law, Gertrude Marks, of Morristown; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and a very special caregiver, Betty Harris, whom she loved like a daughter.
Special thanks to Dr. John Short and Avalon Hospice for their help and kindness.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Morgan Cemetery with Rev. Jim Shaw officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McNeil Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
