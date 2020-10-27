Introducing the “Tribe Tribune:” Cherokee Students resurrect newspaper club

“I saw in the student handbook that there was a student newspaper listed, but there wasn’t actually one produced,” Cherokee High School student Zoey Seay told the Review.
So, Seay and a group of about a dozen other Cherokee High School students decided to do something about that.
The students approached Freshman English teacher, Dr. Amy Keesler, who agreed to sponsor the club.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into their original plan to print their first student paper by the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the students are now working hard to produce their first issue in December of 2020.
Review readers will also have the opportunity to enjoy the students’ work, as the Tribe Tribune is collaborating with the Review to publish their paper. In addition to distributing copies of the Tribune around CHS’s campus, copies will also run inside an edition of the Review in December as a special section.
A Semester and a half recap
The debut edition of the Tribe Tribune will be titled, “How quarantine affected CHS: A semester and a half recap.”
Keesler explained that each of the ten students who are a part of the Tribune this semester will choose a specific topic within the theme and expound on it within an article. Some of the topics covered will include prom, graduation, student clubs, sports, virtual learning and senior’s post-graduation plans.
After each student writes an article, the club will hold a ‘round table,’ where they edit and give feedback on one another’s articles to aid in learning the editing process.
Since the students first formed the Tribune, they have worked diligently to raise the funds necessary to print their paper. The students have sold cookies and homemade earrings and even secured donations from several local businesses.
They also plan to devote a section of their first issue to thanking their generous sponsors.
Forming the Tribe Tribune
CHS produced a student newspaper for several years in the recent past. For several years during her tenure at CHS, the club was sponsored by Librarian and Academic Team sponsor Barbara Foraker, who retired in 2013. Shortly after Foraker’s retirement, the CHS printing presses came to a halt.
“Zoey Seay was in my English class and asked me why we didn’t have a newspaper anymore,” Keesler told the Review. “It was ironic because, later in the year, Ethan (Lawson) also asked about the newspaper. They were both very curious about why the school used to have a newspaper and why didn’t we still. I said, ‘well, let’s ask and see if we can get approval to re-start it.’”
In order to choose the name of the publication, Keesler explained that, last spring, each student interested in the newspaper was allowed to anonymously submit a potential publication name. The students then voted on the submitted names and landed on “Tribe Tribune.”
Keesler explained that, once she began the club, she discovered that there were several students in the school who were interested in pursuing journalism as either a major or minor in college.
“We’re really hoping to grow it eventually,” Keesler said. “I’ve even contacted the ETSU Journalism department, and they really want to work with us, because that’s become something that’s kind-of lacking—to have that hometown feel.”
“I’ve always wanted to be a journalist”
Now that the Tribe Tribune is off the ground, several students explained that they are excited to get some real-world journalistic experience.
“I’ve always wanted to be a journalist,” Seay said. “I like writing stories and researching. I saw in the student handbook that there was a newspaper, but there wasn’t actually one produced. I wanted to start it up again.”
Lawson told the Review that he became interested in a student newspaper after watching the popular television show, “Riverdale.”
“I noticed that both of the high schools in Riverdale had a newspaper staff,” Lawson said. “Then, I started talking to Melynda (Williams, Freshman Academy Secretary) and asked if we had ever had a newspaper. When she said ‘yes,’ I asked her what had happened to it. I had been thinking about this since my Freshman year, but I just didn’t know who to ask or talk to about it.”
Lawson, too, noted that he is interested in pursuing journalism after high school.
“I’m going to be a political science major, and I feel like journalism can be a big part of that,” he said.
Shelby Cuthrell noted that she joined the Tribune staff to gain more writing practice.
“I also think it is a good thing for us to have because there’s not many places at Cherokee for people to go who like to write or who want to pursue journalism,” she added.
“I’ve always loved journalism,” Molly Nichols said.
She is also interested in editing others’ work and designing the outline and layout of a paper.
Though Haylee Sexton noted that she doesn’t plan to pursue journalism as a career, she has always “found journalism to be interesting.” She felt that working with the student paper would help further develop her writing ability, as she already enjoys writing.
In addition to helping to prepare them for higher education, the Tribe Tribune staff also hopes to make CHS students feel more connected through their publication.
“I feel like I never know anything about what is going on around the school unless it involves band,” Crystal Hill said. “I thought it would be a really smart idea to get everyone involved. I know I can’t be the only one who doesn’t know what’s going on.”
“I have been very proud of their desire to showcase EVERYONE,” Keesler noted. “Sometimes we hear about just the quarterback, or just those winning in this or that. These students are ready to reach out to people who might want to submit art but don’t enjoy school or students who are in underrepresented sports. I have been very proud of that fact.”
“Showcase every aspect”
Several of the students noted that they want to give Tribune readers a glimpse inside the diverse student body of CHS.
“It’s more of a diverse culture than what you see on the forefront, and we want to showcase every aspect of it,” Lawson said.
“We also want readers to have an inside perspective and get to see the real Cherokee experience—instead of being on the outside, looking in,” Nichols added.
“I want readers to know that Cherokee is so much more than JUST football or JUST basketball,” Cuthrell said. “There are so many other aspects and students who might not be recognized as much. What they’re doing is just as important.”
Stay tuned to the Review in December for the debut edition of the Tribe Tribune.