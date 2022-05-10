Zach Williams kicks off the Kingsport Fun Fest 2022 Sunset Concert Series lineup on Thursday, July 21st, with opener Shane & Shane.
Jamey Johnson headlines the Friday Night Concert on July 22nd with Colt Ford opening. On Saturday, July 23rd, Eastman presents the festival finale with headliner, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and opener, Dalton Dover.
“Fun Fest’s theme from the beginning was community unity”, said 2022 Fun Fest Chairman, Jeff Fleming. “Generations of Kingsport area residents have circled these dates in July and look forward to gathering with friends, family, and guests. The pandemic taught us to slow down a bit, appreciate the special attributes of towns our size, and reconsider what’s truly important."
Cardinal Glass Industries based in Church Hill is sponsoring the stage at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“Cardinal Glass is excited to be in this community and even more excited to be a part of Fun Fest,” said Cardinal Glass Church Hill plant manager Shaun Banner. “On behalf of our 700 plus employees, we are proud to support one of the community’s most treasured events.”
Zach Williams is no stranger to Fun Fest. Williams led the rock band Williams & The Reformation before starting his solo career in Contemporary Christian music. In 2016, Williams had a Christian hit single with “Chain Breaker.” Williams won his first Grammy in 2017 with his debut album, “Chain Breakers”. Since then, he has won two more Grammys and is among the CCM’s leading artists and songwriters.
Cold Ford opens the Friday Night Concert. A Georgia native, Ford has had five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. He has sold more than 3 million albums while reaching one billion-plus streams with hit songs like “Chicken and Biscuits”, “Workin’ On”, “Drivin’ Around Song” and many other award winning collaborations.
Jamey Johnson, a former Marine and Alabama native, headlines the Friday Night Concert. In March he was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Johnson is most well-known for his popular single “In Color,” which won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards in 2009. Most recently, Johnson released “High Cost of Living,” “Between Jennings & Jones,” and many more country hits.
Dalton Dover kicks off Saturday’s finale, presented by Eastman. Dover appeared on season 16 of The Voice, where he gained fans with his cover of, “Don’t Close Your Eyes”. His music journey started in church and singing in his grandpa’s living room. His TikTok has gained followers after his singing posts and duets with well-known country singers gained over 1 million likes. His single, “You Got a Small Town”, has reached more than 7 million listens on Spotify.
Lynyrd Skynyrd closes Fun Fest 2022. In Jacksonville, Florida, 41 years ago, Lynyrd Skynyrd began its legacy. Lynyrd Skynyrd is the definitive Southern rock band, fusing the overdriven power of blues-rock with a rebellious Southern image and a hard-rock swagger.
The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will immediately follow Lynyrd Skynryd’s concert.
Beginning Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m., Sunset Concert Series general admission tickets can be purchased online only at FunFest.net. Tickets for Thursday’s Contemporary Christian Concert are $15.
For the Friday Night Concert and Saturday’s Eastman Concert, tickets are $20. Beginning July 15th, ticket prices increase to $20 for Thursday’s concert and $25 for Friday and Saturday’s concerts. Beginning June 24th, tickets will also be available for purchase in addition to festival merchandise, at the Fun Fest Store located at 400 Clinchfield St., Ste. 100.
Cintas’ Friends of Festus reserved seats are a value-added option for concert-goers. A limited number of Friends of Festus tickets can be purchased ONLINE ONLY and will go on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m. at FunFest.net.
Friends of Festus reserved seats are priced from $50-$75 each. A reserved parking space located in the stadium parking lot is included with the purchase of two or more Friends of Festus tickets. You can purchase your seats by visiting FunFest.net. A limited number of seats are available.
A reminder that Fun Fest has a Clear Bag Policy for the stadium concerts. Coolers are not allowed in the stadium and all items will be subject to search. Clear bags should not exceed 12”x6”x12” and approved bags will be available for purchase outside of the stadium. For additional information, visit FunFest.net