On May 13 the Supreme Court of Tennessee reinstated Rogersville attorney John Stephen Anderson to the practice of law, effective immediately.
Anderson was suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee for six years on Dec. 22, 2015 for two Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility cases.
In the first case a TBPR hearing panel found that Anderson failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness, failed to obtain written waivers from former clients regarding a conflict of interest, failed to reasonably communicate with his clients, made false statements and material misrepresentations to the court and his clients, and engaged in misconduct involving dishonesty, deceit or misrepresentations.
Anderson filed an appeal of the hearing panel’s decision, but subsequently submitted a conditional guilty plea admitting a violation of Rules of Professional Conduct pertaining to diligence, communication, duties to former clients, candor toward the tribunal, and misconduct. In this case Anderson agreed to a suspension of one year and payment of restitution for two clients.
In the second case the TBPR determined that Anderson failed to represent his clients in a diligent and/or competent manner, failed to perform legal work for which he was hired, engaged in the unauthorized practice of law while temporarily suspended, failed to safeguard client property, and made misrepresentations to his clients about the status of their cases.
Anderson submitted a conditional guilty plea admitting violations violations of the Rule of Professional Conduct pertaining to scope of representation, diligence, communication, fees, former judge or arbitrator, safekeeping of property and funds, terminating representation, meritorious claims and contentions, expediting litigation, candor toward the tribunal, fairness to opposing party and counsel, responsibilities regarding non-lawyer assistants, unauthorized practice of law, bar admission and disciplinary matters, and misconduct.
Anderson agreed to a suspension of five years, to be served consecutive to the suspension in the first case, and payment of restitution to 12 clients. He was also ordered to pay $17,968 in restitution to 14 clients combined from both cases.
In December Anderson filed a Petition for Reinstatement to the practice of law.
A Hearing Panel found that Anderson complied with the terms and conditions of his suspension and further found that he demonstrated the moral qualifications, competency and learning in the law required for the practice of law and that his resumption of the practice of law will not be detrimental to the integrity or standing of the bar or administration of justice, or subversive to the public interest.
As conditions of his reinstatement Anderson must engage a practice monitor for two years; enroll in the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program to undergo an evaluation and comply with the terms of any recommended monitoring agreement; and complete three additional hours of CLE on ethics and professionalism during 2022.