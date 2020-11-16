Alice Greene

Alice Leta Greene, age 89, passed away on November 10, 2020 in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born on May 29, 1931 to Myron Eaton and Della White Eaton in Van Etten, New York, one of ten children. She married Norman E. Greene, who preceded her in death. She is survived by one brother, Edward Eaton (Edith) in New York, daughter Norma (David, grandson Tommy) in New Mexico, daughter Mary, daughter Nancy, daughter Shirley (granddaughters Mary and Sarah) and son Val (Connie, granddaughters Casey and Amanda, grandson Roger) all in Tennessee. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice lived in New York, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia with her husband. She finally moved to Tennessee to be with her family. She enjoyed the Senior Citizens Centers in the communities she lived, and made many friends.
Rest in peace. We love you and you will be missed.
