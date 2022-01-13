The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its approval Tuesday for the police department to spend up to $6,000 on a new RADAR speed trailer that tells motorist if they’re exceeding the speed limit.
Rogersville Public Safety director Travis Fields told the BMA there have been speeding problems recently on residential thoroughfares including McKinney Avenue and Broadway Street.
With two officers on duty per shift, Fields said it’s impossible for them to maintain a constant presence on the problem streets.
Fields suggested that one good option for slowing down motorists is a RADAR speed trailer which displays the speed limit for the location where it is deployed, and shows passing motorists how fast they’re actually going.
If a passing motorist is speeding the display begins flashing and/or warns the passing motorist to slow down.
“Whether you’re speeding or not you automatically look at it, and it makes you aware of what you’re doing,” Fields said. “I think it’s something we can use. Obviously our guys are still going to be out there. We’re having a department meeting on the 13th of this month. It’s something that we’ve not had in a good while. I think we’ll be able to change some things up and be doing some things different here in the city that I think everybody will be pleased with. But, this will be a good start, in my opinion.”
Vice mayor Brian Hartness said he believes the RADAR speed trailer is a good idea.
“Every time I see one I hit my breaks, no matter how fast I’m going,” Hartness said.
The average cost of a RADAR speed trailer is around $5,000, although there are some higher end models that exceed $6,000.
Some of the higher end models have better data analysis packages that record speeds, times, and create a chart to help departments know when and where a police presence is more needed to curb speeding.
Fields noted that the RPD recently received a $1,000 donation from Chris Singleton who organized the downtown van festival last year.
Singleton donates a portion of the profits from his van event to first responders. Fields said that donation, as well as funds in the RPD drug fund, will be used to help pay for this RADAR speed trailer.
“I think the data collection is invaluable,” said Alderman Todd Biggs. “Having lived on McKinney all my life, I can promise you there’s speeding issues.”
Fields: “It will give us something more than just someone calling in (complaints). We can narrow it down to a time when you have more traffic flow.”
Alderman Eloise Edwards said this purchase was one of the best ideas she’s heard in a long time.
“We could use about three or four of them,” she said.
The RADAR speed trailer purchase was approved unanimously by the board.