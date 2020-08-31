Donna L Patrick, age 57, Rogersville

Donna L Patrick, age 57, of Rogersville, went to be with our heavenly father at her home surrounded by loving family on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was a member of Tunnell Hill Baptist Church .
She is preceded in death by her Father, Floyd Brotherton, Mother, Mary Juanita Roper and Fiance' Anthony Patrick.
Donna is survived by her loving Daughters, LeighAnn M Burson and husband Eric , Jessica Johnson ( Bandy ), and special daughters Alexis Patrick and Amy Hensley, Grandchildren, Cassy and Breanna Stubblefield, Erika Burson, Adreyan Collins, Kayden, Aniyah and KaShya Bandy, Amelia Hensley and great-granddaughter Kinsley Jane Garrison. Also her Ex-husband/ caregiver Lester Wallace and several friends and relatives she loved dearly. She has touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Donna won her battle and she walks with Jesus.
The family received friends on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville . The Funeral Ceremony followed at 7:00 p.m. with Jamie Stewart officiating.
The Graveside Service was on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.