Liberty Lumber may have walked away with the victory during Saturday's Rogersville Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, but it was Bill Fifrick who had the shot of a lifetime.
Fifrick hit a hole-in-one on the 13th hole of the McDonald Hills Golf Club playing for the City of Bulls Gap team. Fifrick, who is Bulls Gap maintenance supervisor, told the Review afterwards that was his first ever hole-in-one, and it was a "gift from God".
Unfortunately for Fifrick that gift came two holes too early. If you hit a hole-in-one one the 15th hole during Saturday's tournament you won a free Jeep Cherokee courtesy of Rogersville Chevrolet.
Despite that amazing shot, the City of Bulls Gap managed only a one-under-par for the day, which was only good enough to finish tied for second to last with Team Rogersville Review.
Although he's not old enough to drive, 14-year-old Landon Jeffers almost won that new Jeep. Jeffers, who played with Dr. David Britton's team, missed a hole-in-one on the 15th hole by about four inches.
Dr. Britton's team had a good day, finishing nine-under-par, but way off the pace set by Liberty Lumber.
Liberty finished 18 holes with a 52, scoring 19-under-par to earn the first place prize of $400.
There was a tie for second place between Team Bobby Smith and the City of Rogersville, both of which shot 53, 18 under par. The city donated its $250 back to the Chamber of Commerce.
As for individual prizes, Steve Owen won the 50/50 closest to the hole jackpot; Bobby Smith won the longest drive and one of the closest to the hole prizes; and Kelly Lawson won a closest to the hole prize.
But, the biggest winners of the day, at least in their own minds, was Team Rogersville Review which achieved its only goal, which was to not finish dead last. Thanks to an unnamed team that came in 4 over par, Team Rogersville Review's one-under-par was good enough to finish tied for second from last.