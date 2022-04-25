Senator Niceley, I am appalled by your “history lesson” that Adolph Hitler serves as an example of how homeless persons can overcome their situation.. You have made some controversial statements in the past, but this time your statement was egregious. You offer no facts, no data, no documented precedents, and no solutions. Instead, you hold up the 20th century’s most vile fascist, racist, and genocidal human being as a shining example.
Your history lesson was broadcast and printed by every major news network (except for the local press in your area). Keep in mind that you personify all of Tennessee though you represent less than three percent of the state’s population. A retraction and an apology would be in order. Be a leader Be that someone who does the right thing despite how that action may impact them personally.
Bill Stetar, Nashville