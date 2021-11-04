Johnson City CBS affiliate WJHL announced earlier this week that the much anticipated appearance of the parents of 5-year-old Summer Wells on Dr. Phil will be broadcast Nov. 11-12.
Summer Wells was reported missing from her Beech Creek community home on the evening of June 15.
Last month Summer’s parents, Donald and Candus Wells appeared on a taping of Dr. Phil to discuss their daughter’s disappearance.
On their website (www.findsummerwells.com) Mr. and Mrs. Wells stated, “Yes, it is strange to see yourselves on television. We are all waiting together for when it will be shown. We still are not allowed to talk about it. Thank You Everyone who is helping us find our Daughter Summer Moon-Utah Wells.”
Summer’s three brother were removed form the Wells home in July by the Department of Children’s Services. Donald Wells was arrested for DUI by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday night.
The Dr. Phil show can be seen Nov. 11-12 on WJHL Ch. 11 at 4 p.m.