Nora Emily Cross Lane of Madison, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1939 in Rogersville, Tennessee to the late Louise and J.D. Cross, Jr. She is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Dr. Donald R. Lane and children: Mike Lane (Kelly) of McDonough, Georgia, Rachel Carter (Matt) and Steve Lane (Kristy), both of Madison, Georgia. She was beloved Nana to six grandchildren: Corey Lane, Jordan Lane, Taylor Lane, Mikayla Lane, Elizabeth Carter and Emmie Carter.
Emily graduated from The University of Tennessee and taught elementary school for a short time before staying at home to raise her family. She was a talented pianist and vocalist and served in music ministries and choirs for most of her life, including the last 30 years at Madison Baptist Church. She also loved gardening and was a member of the Magnolia Garden Club. Emily was active in the Morgan County Historical Society, Morgan County Landmarks Society, and Morgan County Conservancy.
Over the years, Emily enjoyed traveling with Don collecting antiques, children’s books and dolls. She loved spending time with and caring for her family, as well as a close group of special friends.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the Madison City Cemetery with Reverend Jim Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Madison Baptist Church.
A.E. Carter Funeral Home is responsible for arrangements.