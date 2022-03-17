Modern Woodmen created quite a stir last week when members Jake Ottinger and Nila Fugate presented a load of fresh meat they had just purchased from a nearly store to the Of One Accord ministry’s Senior Meals Program.
The Modern Woodmen heard “through the grapevine” that Of One Accord’s seniors needed meat.
They voted to purchase $1,000 worth of these meat items and present it as a surprise to the ministry.
Program director Rita Jones was on hand to receive the meat which included, hamburger, chicken breast, pork loin, ham, smoked sausage, and hot dogs.
“Meat is the hardest item to get as we prepare some two dozen meals daily that volunteers deliver to homebound frail elderly folks who can no longer cook their own meals,” Jones said.
Jones promised Ottinger and Fugate, she would stretch their donation out as far as it could possibly go.
The ministry cooks and provides these meals 5 days a week, 52 weeks a year.
For information on how your group can help, contact Rita at 423-921-8036.