About 17 years ago Gary Fain started making jewelry. He traveled weekly out west as a truck driver and met Navajo and Apache along with other Native North Americans in Arizona and Mexico.
Seeing the jewelry they made sparked an interest. Gary decided to make it himself for the people in Hawkins County.
He got to know the family of a 95 year old arrowhead maker who could not speak English. But the great grandson interpreted. These honorable people called Gary “Bear” because of his stature. East of Albuquerque they started buying and trading jewelry.
From his home Gary started a shop he called Running Bear Originals. Luckily, met his girlfriend Rhenda Spears and she started making crafts. They found merchandise not easily available in this area. Business boomed and Sharon Carroll Rhenda’s sister came on board.
Most of the merchandise is handcrafted. Turquoise and arrowheads are the biggest sellers. Don’t forget the discs, flower arrangements, hats, flags, masks, metal signs, knives, and more.
On any given day you might be greeted by Henny Penny a plucky hen (a star in her own right) who comes in and makes herself at home. She loves the hand painted chickens of course. If you are lucky enough she will even pick your gift for you.
This was quite an experience for me in this wacky world created by Rhenda, Sharon, and Gary. I was greeted by chickens and then spotted Rhenda with a satisfied customer standing outside.
Things got a little crazy at Gary Fain’s shop Running Bear Originals, which is located at 254 Burem Road in Rogersville.
Between the taser and the irate chicken named Betty Boop I would have to say this is one very unique place. Somehow through it all Rhenda managed to remain composed and look good in the pictures. While I myself was completely discombobulated.
Rhenda said,”It was hilarious...Gary hit the taser and then Betty Boop flocked her feathers. Becky screamed and I was trying not to laugh. Wish you were there.” Responding to Kay Thacker who said,”You girls. So glad I wasn’t there to get you into mischief.”
I agree there was already too much mischief without Kay getting in the mix. I can only imagine the shenanigans otherwise. They did manage to show me around the rest of the shop impressing me with the quality and variety of merchandise. Also some incredible bargains. It’s definitely worth the trip to see this place for yourself.
I took lots of pictures and posted online. But I missed the taser blast unfortunately as I was busy having the life scared out of me. Definitely would have been a good one. There were plenty of great photo opportunities for sure.
Gary says new customers receive a free gift and you will love it. I know I certainly did. Make sure you friend Gary Fain on FACEBOOK so you can have updates on Henny Penny. Hope to see you soon at this unique shop. Gary and Rhenda will leave a lasting impression on you if you give them a chance.
Running Bear Originals is located beside the Hawkins County Co-Op. You can call them at (423) 293-4004.
Christmas hours start Nov. 17: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also go see Rhenda and Sharon this weekend at Wendy’s Treasures and Consignments Friday Nov. 12 10-6, and Saturday Nov. 13 10-5.
Refreshments pumpkin roll samples will be available compliments of Wendy’s Simple Treasures Homemade by Dorothy Bussell Wendy’s Mother.
Wendy’s Treasures and Consignments is located beside U-Save at 4017 Rt. 66S in Rogersville.