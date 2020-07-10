SNEEDVILLE — U.S. Senate candidate Josh Gapp (R) stopped by Michael’s Family Diner, in Sneedville, earlier this week to meet and greet local supporters. Gapp is one of several candidates seeking the Tennessee seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander.
