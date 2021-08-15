Hawkins County commissioners believe they have come up with a safety compromise for Jim Town Road that everybody can live with.
At its Aug. 23 meeting the County Commission will be asked to approve an out-of-order resolution to implement immediate road use restrictions on Jim Town Road (JTR) to mitigate safety risks and facilitate essential traffic.
JTR became a topic of discussion earlier this year when residents of that narrow winding road west of Rogersville complained about heavy trucks traveling back and forth from a proposed new quarry operation.
Highway superintendent Lowell Bean also expressed concern about the wear and tear on JTR which narrows to about 10-12 feet wide in some sections with a steep drop-off straight into Cherokee Lake.
Bean said if the road was to slide into the lake the repairs would be costly and the consuming, whole also cutting off road access to several homes.
Initial road restrictions vetoed by mayor
In April the county commission approved a resolution reducing the speed limit for heavy truck traffic from 25 to 15 mph and set a weight limitation on that road of 10,000 pounds.
The commission also reduced the number of axles for truck traffic on that road to one, noting that all changes were temporary pending completion of an engineering report which might provide a permanent solution.
In May those changes were vetoed by Mayor Jim Lee over concerns that they would limit the entry of emergency vehicles, as well as large trucks involved with current residential construction.
JTR extends south from Highway 11-W to Cherokee Lake, then follows the shoreline to a dead end. In the areas where the road is only 10-12 feet wide there is a hill on one side and a steep drop on the other.
At the Aug. 11 Road Committee meeting Bean presented the committee with the engineering study recommending a major construction project which Bean said would likely cost millions of dollars and isn't ecnomically feasible.
Without a viable engineering solution, Lee, the JTR residents and commissioners worked on another solution.
The resolution that will be presented to the commission on Aug. 23 calls for JTR to be limited to routine cyclical residential vehicle traffic; and essential non-routine, non-cyclical large heavy board vehicular travel necessary to support property maintenance and residential construction.
Permitted traffic includes passenger vehicles, parcel post deliveries, utility service vehicles, emergency vehicles, and non-routine vehicles delivering materials necessary to support residential construction and property maintenance and/or improvement.
"This all we can come up with now"
Commissioner Rick Brewer suggested that commissioners travel on JTR if they haven’t already to see the safety concerns for themselves.
“This resolution is trying to address safety concerns for now, and try to implement what we can do to make that road safer for now," Brewer old the committee. "That’s my concern, is the safety of the people. This all we can come up with now."
Brewer added, "We don’t have multi-millions of dollars to go down there and fix that road. We’d have to buy property and everything to fix it like the (engineer) suggested. That’s a big undertaking for our county. We’d be spending on just that one road more than we would spend on 50, 60, or 70 other roads, and we can't do that.”
Road Committee chairman Dawson Fields said the will ask the commission to allow the out-of-order resolution at the beginning of the Aug. 23 meeting, as opposed to the end when that usually takes place.
Fields said he anticipates a large crowd of JTR residents, and he'd like to take care of their business first so they don't have to sit through the whole meeting unless they want to.