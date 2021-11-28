In a sermon he preached, a few years ago, my pastor summarized all biblical theology in two statements:
1. GOD IS. That fact is declared in the first four words of the Bible (Genesis 1:1) “In the beginning GOD…”
2. HE HAS REVEALED HIMSELF. And that is the rest of the Bible in its entirety. It’s all about Him. It’s His revelation of and about Himself to His creation. Everything we need to know for faith and practice, He has revealed in His written Word.
Can you imagine what it would be like if it were left up to each one of us to discover God through subjective means? We could never be certain. But we have His Word. It is true and it is certain. The Word of God is our final authority in all matters of faith and practice.
THANKS TO GOD WHOSE WORD WAS SPOKEN, is a song of thanksgiving to God for His Word. He has given us everything we need to know about Him. And He has done it with WORDS.
I was fascinated by the way the author, R.T. Brooks, outlined God’s progressive revelation in the four stanzas of this hymn. But then, I was bothered by how he ended each verse with the same phrase; “Praise Him for His OPEN word.”
In the context of 21st century American Christianity, that word, OPEN, raises a lot of confusion. We have open theism, open marriages, open doctrines, and churches with open memberships. God’s Word should be open, but it is NOT open to interpretation; it means exactly what He intended it to mean. We are not to approach His Word with the question, “What does this verse mean to me?” but rather, “What did God mean when He spoke it and what does it mean if I had never been born?”
So, I took the liberty to change the last phrase in each verse, in order to more clearly identify the mode through which God has Spoken (see lyrics below).
The first stanza describes the beginning of God’s revelation in His creation (“the deed that made the earth”). Gen. 1;1 says, “In the beginning, God created the Heavens and the Earth.” Then, in subsequent verses, we read that in every act of His creation, prior to man, He created with His Spoken Word (“…and God said, ‘Let there be…’”) All creation is an unmistakable testimony of God’s glory.
The concept that God has spoken by His creation is further expounded in Psalm 19, “The heavens declare the glory of God; And the firmament shows His handiwork. Day unto day utters speech, And night unto night reveals knowledge. There is no speech nor language Where their voice is not heard. Their line has gone out through all the earth, And their words to the end of the world.”
The stanza continues with God calling His people. Hebrews 1:1 says, “God, who at various times and in various ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets…”
That verse is clear, God spoke IN TIME PAST. And He was precise and deliberate to ensure that His Word was not changed or corrupted. If any man claimed to be a prophet, and his prophecies did not come to pass, he was executed so that there would be no confusion among God’s people.
So, We Praise Him for His SPOKEN Word.
The second stanza is a reference to verse 2 of Hebrews 1, “…(God) has, in these last days spoken to us by His Son.”
John introduced the Son of God with these words, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God. And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us. And we beheld His Glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.
Then, in verse 17, John makes this distinction between the Word of prophecy and the Incarnate Word; “For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.”
So, We Praise Him for the LIVING Word.
The third stanza takes us to the Scriptures which were given to us by God through the Apostles. (2 Tim. 3:16-17) “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.”
Now we have His complete Word recorded for us.
So now, We Praise Him for His WRITTEN Word.
Does God still speak to us today? Yes! He does. The last stanza tells us that the Spirit speaks to us.
One of the functions of the indwelling Spirit of God is to teach us and guide us into all Truth. And He does that with His Word because “His Word is Truth.”
When we hear or read and meditate on God’s Word, the Spirit convicts us of sin and leads us in the way we should live. And any time we feel that the Holy Spirit is telling us something, it must be tested against or verified with the Written Word of God. His Word never changes, and it never contradicts itself because God never changes.
And so, We Praise Him for His CHANGELESS Word.
Here are the lyrics with my amended words.
THANKS TO GOD WHOSE WORD WAS SPOKEN
(1) Thanks to God whose Word was spoken, In the deed that made the earth.
His, the voice that called a nation, His, the fires that tried her worth,
God has spoken, God has spoken; Praise Him for His open SPOKEN Word.
(2) Thanks to God whose Word incarnate, Glorified the flesh of man.
Deeds and words and death and rising, Tell the grace in heaven’s plan.
God has spoken, God has spoken; Praise Him for His open LIVING Word.
(3) Thanks to God whose Word was written, In the Bible’s sacred page.
Record of the revelation Showing God to every age.
God has spoken, God has spoken; Praise Him for His open WRITTEN Word.
(4) Thanks to God whose Word is answered, By the Spirit’s voice within.
Here we drink of joy unmeasured, Life redeemed from death and sin.
God is speaking, God is speaking. Praise Him for His open CHANGELESS Word.